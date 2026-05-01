'Bitcoin Is Unequivocally The Best Inflation Hedge There Is,' Paul Tudor Jones Says

Bitcoin is the best asset to protect your wealth against inflation, according to billionaire hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones.

"Bitcoin is unequivocally the best inflation hedge that there is—more than gold," the Tudor Investment Corporation founder said on an episode of the "Invest Like The Best" podcast released Wednesday.

Jones cited Bitcoin’s 21 million hard cap and its decentralization, adding that gold’s supply increased every year.

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"In that sense [Bitcoin] has the greatest scarcity value of anything," he said.

However, Jones said Bitcoin faces some unique risks due to its digital nature.

"The problem with it as an inflation hedge is if you got into kinetic exchange, there’s clearly going to be cyber warfare and anything that you have to deal with electronically is going down, including Bitcoin," he said on the podcast.

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Jones also cited quantum computing as another potential threat to Bitcoin, saying that with the advent of AI, the protocol could be exploited sometime in the future.

Jones has not advocated for holding Bitcoin alone but as part of a diversified portfolio. In 2020, he recommended a 1%-2% allocation, a recommendation he maintained in remarks to Bloomberg last June.

Jones’ most recent remarks come even as Bitcoin trades around $76,000, about 40% below its record price of $126,000 reached in October.

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