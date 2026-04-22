Job satisfaction has fallen to a record low in the United States, according to the New York Federal Reserve’s SCE Labor Market Survey released on Tuesday, with workers reporting the weakest appetite for switching employers since 2021.

The share of workers expecting to move to a new employer fell to 9.7%, the lowest in five years. Satisfaction with wage compensation and promotion opportunities both hit their lowest levels since the survey began in 2014.

The number actively searching for a job also slipped, declining to 22.5% from 23.8% in November 2025, with the steepest pullback among workers under 45 and women.

Nowhere To Go

AI Is Thinning The Options

The reluctance to job-hunt may reflect a shrinking market.

The anxiety runs broader than AI. U.S. GDP grew just 0.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025, and ADP chief economist Nela Richardson noted that only 28% of workers feel their jobs are safe from elimination.

Disclaimer: This content was produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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