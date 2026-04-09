"I can ask it like Dobby at sleepy time. And when it’s sleepy time, that just means all the lights go off," Karpathy recently said on the "No Priors" podcast, describing a system that handles tasks across his home and referring to Dobby, a house elf from "Harry Potter."

Karpathy said the setup shows AI moving beyond simple responses and toward acting on commands.

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The Shift From Doing To Directing

Karpathy said the rise of "agentic" AI is changing how work gets done, with systems increasingly carrying out tasks instead of simply generating text.

"I don't think I've typed like a line of code probably since December," he told podcast host Sarah Guo.

Developers can run multiple agents at once, with one writing code, another researching and another planning, Karpathy said, shifting to larger "macro" tasks instead of step-by-step inputs. That same approach now extends beyond software.

"I have a claw basically that takes care of my home, and I call him Dobby the Elf Claw," Karpathy said, referring to a custom AI agent. It connects devices across his home, allowing lights, HVAC, shades, the pool, spa and security to be managed through a single interface.

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One Interface, Six Jobs Gone

Karpathy said on the podcast that Dobby replaced about six separate apps he used to manage his home. Instead of switching between tools, he now interacts with one agent through WhatsApp, which can monitor activity outside the house and send updates in real time.

"It sends me a text to my WhatsApp," he told Guo. "It shows an image from the outside, and it says, ‘Hey, a FedEx truck just pulled up, and you might want to check it, you got new mail.'"

For Karpathy, that kind of convenience was enough to show the system's value at home. "It's really fun to have these macro actions that maintain my house," he said.

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