After trying multiple passive income ideas that didn't stick, one entrepreneur finally found something that worked: vending machines. Today, the small operation brings in about $1,450 a month in profit from just three machines. But the reality behind that income looks very different from what social media often promises.

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What Actually Drives The Business

Pairing machines also makes a noticeable difference. “Having BOTH snack and drink machines in any location is almost always the best,” they said. “People want a drink with their chips. If you only offer one, you leave money on the table.”

Even the type of machine matters. Cheaper options may seem appealing upfront, but they often break down more frequently. “A cheap off-brand machine will cost you more in downtime,” they warned.

Despite the relatively small number of machines, the operation is already producing meaningful income. Still, the operator emphasized that scaling efficiently is key. If a location performs well, adding more machines there can reduce the number of trips needed and improve overall efficiency.

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The Hidden Work Behind “Passive” Income

Other operators in the discussion echoed this point. One estimated spending about five hours a week managing machines, while tracking hourly earnings that ranged from about $10 to $20, depending on the week. Travel time, in particular, plays a major role in how profitable the business feels.

Costs also add up quickly. Gas alone can reach $150 to $200 per month for a small operation, and many locations now expect a cut. “Many locations (apartment buildings, factories, gyms) ask for a percentage of sales (5–15%) or a flat monthly fee,” the original poster added. “Newcomers forget to factor this in.”

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Newer payment trends have also changed the business. “If your machine can’t take a credit card, you’re losing the under-40 crowd completely,” they said, highlighting the added expense of card readers and service fees.

Still A Real Business, Not A Shortcut

One of the biggest takeaways from the discussion is that vending machines function more like a small service business than a passive income stream.

In the end, the operator didn't discourage others from trying the business, but made it known that expectations need to be realistic. “This business is good,” they wrote. “It’s real. It really makes money. But it’s not the ‘quit your job and do nothing’ money unless you have 20+ good machines and a good system in place.”

While vending machines can generate income, scaling them efficiently takes time and effort. For investors looking to build long-term wealth without the operational hassle, platforms like Public provide easy access to stocks and ETFs, letting you put your money to work and watch it grow over time.

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