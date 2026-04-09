Most people hit their first big payday and start upgrading everything in sight. Entrepreneur Mark Cuban made one move that quietly made everything else easier.

When Cuban sold his company MicroSolutions in 1990 for roughly $6 million, the usual playbook was obvious. Bigger house. Faster car. Something that proved the money was real. He ignored all of it.

That line wasn't just a preference. It was a strategy.

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The $125,000 Move That Solved a Real Problem

Instead of buying something flashy, Cuban bought control. He called American Airlines and asked if they sold lifetime passes. They did.

For $125,000, the AAirpass gave him unlimited first-class flights for life, including a companion. One payment replaced years of unpredictable travel costs.

"What a deal, right?" Cuban said. "$125,000 and I'm thinking, okay, doing the math, that's 12 cents a mile. I can deal with that."

The appeal wasn't luxury. It was simplicity. No more checking prices. No more scrambling for last-minute seats. Just book and go.

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It Was Never About First Class

At the time, Cuban was traveling constantly. Flights weren't occasional. They were part of how business got done.

So instead of spending on things that looked expensive, he spent on something he would use nonstop. The pass gave him flexibility most travelers don't have.

"I'd be out in LA or wherever… Dallas… I'm like, you want a road trip?" Cuban said on the podcast. "Let's call American Airlines and see if they got any flights tonight. Let's go to Vegas."

American Airlines no longer offers lifetime passes like this, which makes the decision stand out even more now.

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The Pattern Behind the Purchase

Cuban has long argued that aggressively cutting costs on things used constantly can deliver outsized returns.

Before the sale, he kept expenses low and focused on building. After the sale, that discipline didn't disappear. It shifted.

He spends where it saves time. Where it removes friction. Where it gets used constantly.

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