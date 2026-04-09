In an interview with Fortune last month, Murrell didn't dress it up. He walked through exactly what went wrong during the company's 40th anniversary buy-one-get-one burger deal in mid-February and why he decided to personally hand out about $1.5 million to employees who dealt with the fallout.

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A Promotion That Got Away From Them

The idea sounded simple. A BOGO burger deal to celebrate a milestone year. What followed was anything but controlled.

"We tried this one, buy one, get one free," Murrell told Fortune. "Holy smokes. I couldn't believe all the people that jumped on that. I thought maybe increased sales like 20% or something—that was like 130%. So I felt I screwed up."

That surge created immediate problems. Locations ran low on food, digital systems struggled to keep up, and employees were left managing long lines and frustrated customers. Some stores closed early just to reset.

Murrell didn't shift blame. He made it clear the miscalculation started at the top.

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Writing Checks Instead of Statements

Rather than relying on a standard apology, Murrell chose a direct response. He wrote roughly 1,500 checks of $1,000 each, distributing the money across U.S. locations to be shared among staff who handled the chaos.

The total came to about $1.5 million, and it didn't come from company funds. It came from money he had planned to spend elsewhere.

"I didn't want anybody shooting me in the back or anything after the first day, because we really screwed it up. We had no idea that we were going to get that kind of response," Murrell told Fortune.

The line was delivered as blunt humor, not a literal concern, but it highlighted how seriously he took the situation employees were put in.

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He followed it with the detail that turned the story into something more personal.

"I was gonna buy my wife a new fur coat, and I spent it on [the bonus] instead," Murrell said. "She still looks at me like I'm stupid. But I thought it was worth it. They worked so hard. They were so overwhelmed."

Owning the Mistake and the Aftermath

Five Guys didn't stop at bonuses. The company also issued an apology and ran a second, more controlled promotion later that month after adjusting operations.

Murrell's comments stood out because they skipped polished messaging. He said the company "really screwed it up" and backed that up with action aimed at the people who absorbed the impact.

The message was straightforward. The promotion didn't go as planned, but the people on the front lines showed up anyway. In Murrell's view, that effort deserved more than an apology.

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