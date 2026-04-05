Health care costs rarely get blamed when hiring slows, but Mark Cuban says they should. The billionaire entrepreneur has been pointing to the same pressure point for years, arguing that employer-sponsored coverage has quietly become one of the biggest forces shaping how companies hire, pay, and plan for growth.

The Cost Plus Drugs co-founder put that argument front and center in a recent post on X, tying rising premiums directly to decisions inside corporate budgets.

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The Bill Taking Aim At Big Insurance

Cuban's solution is structural. He urged support for the Break Up Big Medicine Act, a bipartisan bill introduced by Sens. Josh Hawley (R-MO) and Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) in February.

The bill would force large health insurers to separate from the other businesses they own, including pharmacy benefit managers, provider groups, and certain drug distribution operations. Lawmakers backing the bill argue that this kind of vertical integration allows companies to steer business internally, reducing competition and driving up costs.

Cuban echoed that concern in his post, arguing the current system is built for complexity rather than transparency. "They don't need thousands of subsidiaries," he wrote. "That's how they game and abuse the system and increase costs for all of us."

Why Employers Feel It First

The numbers back up part of Cuban's argument. Data from health care research nonprofit KFF shows the average annual premium for employer-sponsored family coverage reached $26,993 in 2025, with workers contributing $6,850 on average.

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For many companies, that makes health care the second-largest expense after payroll. Cuban highlighted that dynamic directly, writing that the cost is "usually the 2nd largest expense after payroll. Which is insane."

Economists have tried to measure the ripple effects. A National Bureau of Economic Research paper from 2024 found that a 1% increase in health care prices is associated with a 0.4% decline in payroll at non-healthcare firms. The same increase is linked to lower labor income and higher unemployment flows.

That helps explain Cuban's broader claim. "It's far easier to blame AI than it is to blame Healthcare costs," he said.

A Fix That Could Cut Both Ways

But the outcome isn't guaranteed.

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Health insurance depends heavily on scale to spread risk and manage administrative costs. Forcing companies to split apart could create short-term disruption, especially for smaller employers or higher-risk groups. If costs rise during that transition, the same pressure on wages and hiring could intensify rather than ease.

There's also a broader reality. Insurance structure is only one piece of the puzzle. Hospital consolidation, drug pricing, an aging population, and administrative complexity all contribute to rising costs.

Cuban has consistently pushed for market-driven changes over government-run systems, focusing on transparency and competition. His latest post doesn't introduce a new argument, but it sharpens the stakes.

If he's right, health care costs aren't just a line item. They're a hidden force shaping the job market. Whether breaking up the biggest insurers fixes that problem or creates new ones is still an open question, but it's one policymakers are being pushed to answer as premiums keep climbing.

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