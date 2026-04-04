Lil Wayne Says AI Tried To Give Him 'A Verse Like Lil Wayne,' But His Verdict Was, 'You Suck'

For some artists, artificial intelligence's growing presence in music sounds like the start of a creative takeover.

Lil Wayne, on the other hand, said he welcomes it.

"It's a challenge," the Louisiana rap legend recently said on the "Not Just Football with Cam Heyward" podcast.

After friends warned him that AI tools could now generate verses in his style, Wayne said he tried them himself and did not like what he heard.

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Wayne said on the podcast artists are already under pressure to deliver every time, with listeners expecting new music quickly and losing interest when it falls short. He said that pressure is already part of working at the highest level.

He also said he would still put his work up against AI, framing it as something to measure himself against rather than avoid.

The music business is already responding as AI-generated content spreads across streaming platforms.

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Wayne said on the podcast he asked different devices to generate "a verse like Lil Wayne," but what came back did not impress him.

"You suck," he said. "So that's how we going to be okay."

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