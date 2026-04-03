Artificial intelligence should not replace the people behind the story, Oscar-winning director Steven Spielberg said as Hollywood debates AI's limits.

"I am not for AI that replaces a creative individual," Spielberg said recently at the SXSW Film & TV Festival in Austin, Texas. In his view, AI may help with parts of filmmaking, but human creators should remain central to it.

The Industry Isn't Aligned On AI Yet

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Across Hollywood, studios and unions are still drawing lines around how AI should be used. Netflix said last month that innovation should "empower storytellers, not replace them."

Separately, the SAG-AFTRA union said in February it stood with studios in condemning infringement tied to ByteDance's Seedance 2.0 AI video model.

His Work Continues To Rely On Human Creative Partnerships

His upcoming work reflects his focus on human collaboration, with his sci-fi thriller "Disclosure Day" set for release on June 12.

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Set against the fallout after humanity learns extraterrestrial life exists, the film reunites Spielberg with writer David Koepp, cinematographer Janusz Kamiński and composer John Williams.

The same collaborative approach runs through Spielberg's current projects. He remains active through Amblin Entertainment and is an executive producer on Apple TV+'s psychological thriller "Cape Fear," set to debut June 5.

"I love doing that in collaboration with crew, but also especially with actors," he said at SXSW.

As Hollywood debates AI's role, tools like RAD are helping creative teams refine scripts, marketing campaigns, and content workflows—enhancing human creativity without replacing the storytellers behind it.

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