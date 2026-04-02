Artificial intelligence could lower wages without lowering living standards, Yale economics associate professor Pascual Restrepo said.

Restrepo said that could happen if AI makes goods and services cheaper.

"People have the wrong intuition when they say that if AI can do my job for ten dollars an hour, then my wage falls to $10 and my life is terrible," he said recently in Q&A with Yale University's Tobin Center for Economic Policy.

The key question, Restrepo said, is whether lower prices would let workers maintain or improve their purchasing power.

Don't Miss:

When Smaller Paychecks Stretch Further

What matters is purchasing power, or how much workers can buy with their wages, Restrepo said. What you can buy may matter more than paycheck size.

He said AI could lower the cost of many goods and services if it becomes capable across a wide range of tasks. Workers might earn less in dollar terms but still afford more than before.

"A world where AI can do research or teaching at that cost is a world where AI is extremely capable and can produce many other goods and services cheaply," Restrepo said in the Q&A.

The Quiet Way AI Shrinks Paychecks

Restrepo pointed to research with Massachusetts Institute of Technology economist Daron Acemoglu showing that automation often targets tasks that pay workers more than they could earn in other available jobs. When those tasks are automated, that extra pay can disappear, he said in the Q&A.

Trending: Avoid the #1 Investing Mistake: How Your ‘Safe' Holdings Could Be Costing You Big Time

An analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, released on Feb. 24, said AI's effect on workers will depend on whether it replaces tasks or helps workers do them more productively. Early employment and wage data in AI-affected industries suggest both may already be happening, according to the analysis.

The Paycheck Paradox Comes Down To Scale

In the Q&A, Restrepo said the outcome will depend on how broadly AI spreads across the economy. If the technology lowers costs across many sectors, workers could end up with greater buying power even if wages decline.

His more pessimistic scenario is that AI affects only certain jobs. Restrepo said workers in those roles could see their pay fall without much relief from lower prices elsewhere in the economy.

See Also: Skip the Regrets: The Essential Retirement Tips Experts Wish Everyone Knew Earlier.

Restrepo said companies are still experimenting with the technology. "Right now I would describe the labor market as more of a wait-and-see environment," he said.

Read Next: Thinking about ETFs? See what investment risks you should be aware of before you buy.

Image: Shutterstock