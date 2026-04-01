The Number Is Big, But It's Not Simple

That kind of wealth sounds like an automatic off-ramp. It isn't.

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Much of it is tied up in ongoing businesses, partnerships, and long-term investments. Nobu alone operates globally, with hotels and restaurants that require constant oversight. Add in film projects, production deals, and real estate, and it becomes clear this isn't a static pile of money. It's active.

There's also a difference between what something is worth on paper and what's actually flowing in at any given time.

During the pandemic, when hospitality slowed sharply, De Niro told a court during divorce proceedings that his income had taken a hit, according to media reports. Even at that level, cash flow can shift when large parts of a portfolio depend on industries that move with the economy.

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The Part People Tend To Overlook

De Niro said he couldn't retire because of his young children — and yeah, that raises a fair question: How young?

In 2023, he shared the news on "CBS Mornings": daughter Gia Virginia Chen De Niro arrived on April 6, weighing 8 pounds, 6 ounces. He was 79 then. Fast-forward to now — April — and Gia's turning three.

That changes the picture. This isn't someone winding things down with grandkids in the background. Sure, he's got six older children — Drena, now in her mid-50s, Raphael, Julian, Airyn, Elliot, and Helen — some with kids of their own. But Gia? She's the reset button. Diapers, playdates, bedtime stories — all while he's still on set or running businesses. It stretches everything: money, energy, plans.

The Mindset That Hasn't Changed

"Sometimes if you have financial restraints, it's a benefit. It forces you to come up with a more creative way," De Niro told Esquire in 2010.

At face value, that might sound strange coming from someone with his level of success. But he wasn't talking about personal finances in the traditional sense. He was referring to the filmmaking process, where tighter budgets often push directors and actors to make sharper, more inventive choices instead of relying on scale.

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That idea still connects. Whether it's a film set or a business, limits can force better decisions. More focus, less waste, clearer priorities.

The ability to stop working is there. The structure of his life says otherwise.

For De Niro, work hasn't been replaced by a finish line. It's still part of the routine.

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