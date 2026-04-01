The electric vehicle was pitched as a clean break from Middle East oil. Now, the same region is back in the spotlight, just through a different material.

The aluminum that helps electric vehicles travel farther is caught behind the Strait of Hormuz, the same narrow waterway long tied to global oil flows. As the U.S.-Israeli war with Iran disrupts shipping through the corridor, automakers are facing a new kind of bottleneck, one that hits directly at production.

A Lightweight Metal Becomes a Heavy Dependency

EVs rely heavily on aluminum to reduce weight and improve range. On average, EVs use about 40% more aluminum than traditional gasoline cars, with the metal built into battery enclosures, frames, and structural components.

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That demand runs straight into geography.

The Gulf region produces roughly 9% of the world's primary aluminum, much of it high-quality material preferred by automakers. But the same region depends on the Strait of Hormuz to move both finished aluminum out and key inputs like alumina and bauxite in.

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Automakers Confront a Concentrated Risk

The impact is already visible in production lines.

That concentration is now translating into real constraints.

Aluminum prices have surged in response. On the London Metal Exchange, prices have pushed toward four-year highs, approaching the $3,400 to $3,500 per ton range as supply tightens.

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A Shift That May Outlast the Disruption

The longer-term implications are beginning to take shape.

"This crisis is likely to permanently change how auto and EV manufacturers assess the Gulf as a sourcing region," Julius Baer Head of Next-Generation Research Carsten Menke told Rest of World. "Not by eliminating Gulf sourcing, but by forcing OEMs to rethink risk exposure, diversification, and supply-chain resilience."

Automakers are already adjusting. Some are exploring alternative sourcing in North America and Europe, while others are increasing the use of recycled aluminum or reworking supply contracts to reduce single-region exposure.

Workarounds exist, including rerouting shipments through ports in Oman, the United Arab Emirates, and Saudi Arabia, but they are slower, more expensive, and limited in scale.

For an industry built on global supply chains, the takeaway is straightforward. Reducing one dependency does not remove risk. It often shifts it into a different form.

Investors tracking supply risks and commodity prices, like those affecting aluminum for EV production, can explore metals-focused platforms such as Metals io to stay informed and diversify exposure.

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Image: Shutterstock