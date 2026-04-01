A new Bankrate survey reveals 40% of U.S. adults have been hit by some form of financial fraud in the last year alone. That figure is up from 34% the year before, a clear signal that the problem is accelerating.

Nearly three-quarters of all Americans (73%) say they've been entangled in a financial scam at some point. This isn't a niche problem affecting a careless few, it's a near-universal American experience. And the consensus among experts is that the game has fundamentally changed, thanks in large part to the rise of artificial intelligence.

"It's never been easier to commit fraud," says Mason Wilder, a research director at the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners. AI has supercharged the scammer's toolkit, enabling them to clone voices, create convincing fake videos, and craft phishing emails that are virtually indistinguishable from the real thing.

That technological leap is making it tougher than ever to spot a scam. Kathy Stokes, who leads the fraud prevention program at AARP, said that the new technology "makes these scam attempts nearly, and sometimes entirely, imperceptible."

The result is a population on high alert. The survey found that over half of Americans (52%) now believe they'll be targeted by a financial scam in the future, a jump from 37% who felt that way in 2025.

What's fascinating is that this isn't happening in a vacuum of inaction. Americans are more vigilant than ever.

The survey shows that 95% of people have taken steps to protect their finances in the last year, up from 89% previously. A large majority are practicing good digital hygiene.Seventy nine percent avoid suspicious links, 67% regularly check their financial accounts, and 61% use two-factor authentication.

But, the fraud numbers continue to climb.

"Fraudsters are getting more sophisticated thanks to artificial intelligence, and they're reaching more people than ever," says Bankrate analyst Sarah Foster. "It might be wishful thinking at this point to assume you'll never come across someone attempting to steal your information or your money."

The data shows the increase in fraud is widespread across all demographics, but some of the largest year-over-year increases were seen among older and white Americans.

The constant threat is creating a new kind of financial anxiety, one that a financial advisor can help thwart. It's the low-grade hum of knowing that any digital interaction could be a trap, that any urgent request for information could be a sophisticated ploy.

For those who do fall victim, the advice from experts is to act fast. The moment you suspect you've been scammed, the clock starts ticking. The first call should be to your bank or credit card company to report suspicious charges and see if transactions can be stopped or reversed.

The second is to file a report with local police and the Federal Trade Commission, creating a paper trail that is crucial for any potential recovery. Finally, setting up fraud alerts and considering a credit freeze can prevent further damage by stopping new accounts from being opened in your name.

Even with these measures, the financial and emotional toll can be high.

The rise of AI-powered fraud represents a new frontier in the battle for financial security. It's a fight that is about being prepared for a level of deception that was once the stuff of science fiction.

In this new reality, vigilance is the price of financial safety, and the cost is being paid by nearly everyone.

What vigilance cannot do on its own is repair the damage after the fact, or ensure that a financial plan can absorb a hit without derailing retirement savings, investment accounts or long-term goals.

That is where having an advisor in your corner matters most, not just as a wealth-building resource but as a sanity check on whether your overall financial picture is protected against the unexpected.

SmartAsset makes it easy to find that person, matching users with up to three advisors who serve their area in minutes. It takes about as long as falling for a phishing email, and the upside is considerably better.

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