Billionaire hedge fund founder Ray Dalio had an ominous message for investors as he sounded the alarm over similarities between today's global climate and the period before World War II.

In a February interview with Fortune, Dalio said the U.S. had entered "Stage 6" of his Big Cycle, the framework he uses to map the rise, peak, decline and restructuring of nations and global powers over long stretches of history.

He expanded on that view in a post published after the Munich Security Conference, writing that "the post-1945 world order has broken down" and that the world is now moving through a period in which "there are no rules, might is right, and there is a clash of great powers."

That framework may already be visible in today's geopolitical backdrop. In the same post, Dalio argued that "before there is a shooting war there is usually an economic war," pointing to the kinds of pressure campaigns that tend to come first, including tariffs, sanctions, "asset freezes/seizures," "blocking capital markets access," and "embargoes/blockades."

For investors trying to figure out what that actually means for their own retirement accounts, investment mix and time horizon, the answer is rarely obvious without a second opinion.

SmartAsset’s free matching tool connects you with up to three advisors in

your area after a short questionnaire, with free initial consultations.

It is worth five minutes of your time to find out whether your current plan is built for the world Dalio is describing.

Global Powers Heading for a ‘Final Battle'

Dalio’s Big Cycle model is built on centuries of history, including the rise and fall of empires such as the Dutch, British and American orders. In his telling, Stage 6 is the period when the old rules stop holding, rival powers test each other more aggressively and economic conflict starts to bleed into military risk.

He described international relations at this stage in blunt terms, writing that "the international order follows the law of the jungle much more than it follows international law."

That matters for investors because these periods have historically been marked by inflation shocks, currency stress, capital controls and major disruptions to trade and financial flows. Dalio noted that tariff fights often begin as attempts to protect domestic industries, but warned that "tariffs contribute to greater global economic weakness" over time.

The current environment already bears some of those hallmarks. Geopolitical tensions have increased pressure on trade routes, commodity markets and supply chains, while high debt burdens across major economies have left governments more exposed to rising borrowing costs and external financing stress.

How a Changing World Order Could Affect Ordinary Investors

For ordinary investors, Dalio's warning is about what happens to portfolios when the world becomes less stable and governments become more willing to use economic tools as weapons.

Energy and commodity shocks can feed inflation. Tariffs and trade restrictions can raise input costs for businesses. Capital wars and sanctions can affect currencies, bond markets and global funding conditions.

For countries with heavy debt loads, that becomes especially dangerous if foreign buyers begin pulling back from sovereign debt.

Dalio was direct about how hard it becomes to preserve wealth during these periods. "Protecting one's wealth in times of war is difficult," he wrote, arguing that normal assumptions about safety can break down when governments are financing conflict, restricting capital flows and reshaping the rules in real time.

He went further than that. In one of the clearest investor takeaways from the post, Dalio wrote, "sell out of all debt and buy gold because wars are financed by borrowing and printing money, which devalues debt and money."

That is a direct, unambiguous recommendation from one of the most studied macro investors alive. Physical gold carries no issuer risk, no counterparty exposure and no dependence on any government’s creditworthiness.

For investors who want to act on that logic in a structured, tax-efficient way, Preserve Gold helps investors move assets from 401(k)s, 403(b)s and traditional IRAs into IRS-approved physical gold and silver held in secure depositories, with transparent pricing, a zero-fee buyback policy and waived storage fees for qualifying accounts.

Their free 2026 Gold and Silver Investor Kit is the right place to start before any capital moves.

That does not mean every investor should panic-sell their portfolio. But it does suggest that the usual assumptions behind retirement planning, bond exposure and diversified stock allocations may face a more difficult test if today's tensions deepen into a broader economic or military confrontation.

A fiduciary advisor can stress-test a retirement plan against exactly those scenarios, and SmartAsset makes finding one straightforward, matching users with up to three advisors who serve their area, with no cost to get started and no obligation to hire.

Given what Dalio is describing, waiting until everything feels urgent may not be the right plan.

Image: Shutterstock