"Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary has advice for couples tying the knot — ditch the ballroom, buy some pizza, and invest the difference.

O'Leary isn't just theorizing for couples getting married. He told CNBC Make It that when he and his wife, Linda, got married more than 25 years ago, they opted for a low-cost celebration centered around pizzas and beer.

"I said to my wife, ‘Why go in debt?'" O'Leary said. "Let's invite our friends over, let's buy a few cases of beer, and I'll order some pizza."

The Opportunity Cost of ‘I Do'

The financial logic behind O'Leary's frugal festivities is the concept of opportunity cost.

The average wedding costs more than $34,000, according to industry website The Knot. For many young couples, that capital represents a significant portion of their net worth — money that O'Leary says is being burned on a single night of celebration, when it could be used to start or grow a business.

"We saved a fortune," he told CNBC. "I was able to put it in my business to start growing it."

What most couples skip over is the question of what that $34,000 actually becomes over 30 years in a well-structured investment portfolio, and whether they have a plan to get it there.

That is exactly the kind of math a financial advisor works through with clients. SmartAsset’s free matching tool connects you with up to three vetted advisors in your area after a short questionnaire, with no obligation to hire.

Compounding vs. Champagne

"Forget about spending a fortune," O'Leary said. "Save your money, invest it, and later you can take everybody out for a great time on the interest you're making off your bonds and the dividends your stocks are paying."

Protecting the Bottom Line

While some may view his stance as unromantic, O'Leary said that financial security is the ultimate romantic gesture. By not spending money on a lavish wedding, couples can secure their future down the road through diversified portfolios.

"The whole idea is to remember you're building for your future," O'Leary told CNBC. "Don't get into debt, save, save, save and invest."

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