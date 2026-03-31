The Northern California estate where Francis Ford Coppola wrote one of the greatest screenplays in film history has hit the market for $6.75 million.

Coppola worked on the screenplay for "The Godfather," based on Mario Puzo's 1969 novel, in the property's cottage, seller Joel Rosenberg told Mansion Global.

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But Coppola wasn't the only filmmaker roaming the grounds. The property's carriage house above the garage was a workspace for George Lucas and his then-wife, Marcia, during the 1970s.

"George and Marcia Lucas did not own this property, but they did extensive film work here," Rosenberg told Mansion Global. "George worked on and completed ‘THX 1138,' his breakthrough film here, with assistance from Marcia and Walter Murch."

Lucas also edited the 1973 classic "American Graffiti" at the property.

Luxury Meets Legacy

Listed by Carey Condy of Compass, the estate offers more than just anecdotes for film buffs. Highlights of the main residence, spanning over 3,100 square feet, include:

Redwood millwork, cathedral ceilings and massive walls of windows that bring the surrounding forest indoors.





A professional-grade kitchen that has hosted both local and European chefs.





Outdoor space featuring bluestone terraces, vegetable gardens, fruit trees and what is believed to be one of the largest birch trees in Marin County.

An Inspirational Investment

Rosenberg, who has owned the property since Coppola's departure in 1984, has maintained its creative spirit by hosting visiting directors and actors during the Mill Valley Film Festival.

"It does inspire creativity, be it in the garden which is constantly evolving, in the chef's kitchen … or sitting outside and making watercolor paintings," Rosenberg said. "It has great bones, great history, traditions and memories."

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