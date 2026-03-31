Investor Kevin O'Leary knows how fast someone scrolls — and how rare it is to make them stop.

On "Shark Tank," that instinct shows up in seconds. A pitch either grabs him or it's over. There's no easing into it. So it's not surprising that off camera, he leans into the same idea. The bold outfits, the loud prints, the looks that get people talking before he even says a word — none of that feels accidental.

In a recent Instagram reel, O'Leary said he gets random direct messages all the time. Then he read one that got straight to the point.

"Hey Mr. Wonderful, why do you dress in such ridiculous outfits all the time? You look like such an idiot."

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He let it land, then smiled.

"Thank you, Elizabeth. I look fantastic. I look so good someone should put a tariff on me."

It's a quick exchange, but it says a lot about how he operates.

Not Just Clothes — It's Positioning

O'Leary didn't stop at the one-liner. In the caption, he expanded on why the outfits aren't random.

"I look fantastic. I feel good, I'm comfortable, and I'm memorable."

That last word does the heavy lifting.

For someone who spends his time judging businesses, memorability isn't a bonus — it's the goal. If people remember you, you've already cleared a major hurdle. If they don't, nothing else matters.

The outfits do exactly that. They make him easy to recognize, easy to recall, and hard to ignore.

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What ‘Memorable' Looks Like In Real Time

A vibrant red leopard-print shirt paired with bold, multicolored butterfly-patterned pants isn't trying to blend in. It doesn't seek approval. It simply demands attention — and it gets it.

That same principle shows up across everything O'Leary touches. On television, in interviews, and now on social media, he leans into being distinct rather than neutral. It's not about dressing well by traditional standards. It's about being seen.

Because in a crowded space, blending in is the fastest way to disappear.

The Comment Section Got The Memo

The responses under the reel followed a clear theme.

Most people didn't question the outfits — they backed them. The tone across the comments leaned heavily in one direction. When someone reaches that level of success, they can wear what they want. That's the perk.

Others took it a step further, pointing out that confidence is part of the look. If he feels good in it, that's what matters. Some even framed it as what wealth looks like — not dressing to impress, but dressing without needing approval.

The message kept circling back to the same idea. Comfort, confidence, and not caring what strangers think.

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Why This Works For Him

The tariff line gets attention, especially in a moment where the word itself is everywhere. But what sticks is the mindset behind it.

O'Leary isn't trying to fit into someone else's idea of what he should look like. He's reinforcing something he's done for years — build a brand that people recognize instantly.

For entrepreneurs, that idea carries weight. Standing out isn't about being loud for the sake of it. It's about being clear, distinct, and consistent enough that people remember you when it counts.

His outfits just happen to do that visually.

And whether someone laughs at them or likes them, they're still part of the same result — attention, recognition, and a brand that doesn't get lost in the crowd.

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