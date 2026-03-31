'When The Internet Goes Away, It All Goes Away,' Developer Says As He Launches Offline AI System

A free open-source offline AI system aims to reduce reliance on cloud-based tools by letting users run knowledge libraries, maps, and AI models directly on their own hardware.

"When the internet connection goes away, it all goes away," Chris Sherwood, who developed the system, said on his "CrossTalk Solutions" podcast last week.

Sherwood's project, called Project Nomad, targets a core vulnerability in modern software. Many critical tools rely on constant connectivity, limiting access during outages, disasters, or off-grid scenarios, according to tech news site CyberNews.

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Project Nomad, short for "node for offline media, archives, and data," is designed to preserve access to essential tools like medical information, navigation, and education when internet connectivity is lost, Sherwood said on "CrossTalk Solutions".

Why Offline AI Matters

"I wanted something that actually runs serious AI models, not just a chatbot on a Raspberry Pi," Sherwood said.

He said Project Nomad is built to run AI locally, with performance that varies depending on the hardware. On higher-end systems, models can respond nearly as fast as cloud-based tools, while larger models may run more slowly.

On the "CrossTalk Solutions" podcast, Sherwood said Nomad can run on a standard Linux computer, including older PCs, though performance improves with more powerful hardware, adding that users will want "plenty of RAM as well as a decent GPU."

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What Project Nomad Does

Project Nomad lets users access tools through a web interface on their local network, according to CyberNews.

Sherwood said on the podcast that the system supports multiple AI models depending on available hardware. "You can then pick out and download different AI models," he said. "Anything from small, fast models up to 70 billion parameter models if your hardware can handle it."

Project Nomad also lets users upload documents, allowing the AI to answer questions based on personal data through retrieval-augmented generation.

"All of the information… is accessible from any device on your network through a web browser," Sherwood added.

A Fully Offline Knowledge Stack

The platform includes downloadable datasets across categories like medicine, computing, survival, and education.

"You pick a category… pick a tier… and it downloads straight to your Nomad server," Sherwood said.

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The project includes offline versions of Wikipedia, Project Gutenberg books, and other reference materials, along with educational tools and offline maps powered by OpenStreetMap data. "If you're… in an emergency situation, you've now got detailed maps of your area on your local network," he added.

Project Nomad is released under an Apache 2.0 license and does not include subscriptions, accounts, or telemetry. "We don't have paid tiers… subscriptions… accounts… there's no telemetry," Sherwood said on the podcast

The project has gained traction in the self-hosting community, with more than 17,000 stars and over 1,700 forks on GitHub, according to the project's repository.

Cost And Setup

Sherwood said existing offline systems can cost between $150 and $700 for preloaded hardware, while Nomad can run on existing devices.

He added that users can run the system on existing devices, with setup taking about 10 to 15 minutes, excluding content downloads.

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