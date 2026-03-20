76% of Investors Fear a Market Crash — Nearly Half Are Turning to Gold

If you've been feeling a little on edge about the stock market lately, you're in good company.

A new report from MarketWise shows that 76% of American investors are concerned about a market downturn in 2026, a marked shift from the upbeat mood that followed the last two years of gains.

Nearly half of all investors (46%) admit they don't feel financially ready for a potential recession. For those earning under $75,000 a year, that number climbs to 54%, highlighting how vulnerable many households feel in the current economic climate.

The survey suggests that when fear rises, investors are gravitating toward a narrow set of perceived safe havens.

Cash remains the default, with 55% calling it the safest asset. But the more striking shift is toward one of the oldest hedges in the playbook—gold. Forty-four percent of American investors say they are most excited and optimistic about gold and other commodities this year, making that the most favored asset class in the survey.

Millennials are even more enthusiastic, with 47% expressing a positive view on gold's prospects.

That interest is not limited to ETFs and futures. For investors who want part of that exposure to sit outside traditional brokerage accounts, Preserve Gold has seen growing demand for physical metal held in tax-advantaged accounts.

Preserve Gold, a U.S.-based precious metals company, works with investors who want to move a slice of their 401(k)s, 403(b)s or traditional IRAs into IRS-approved gold, silver, platinum and palladium, with metals held in secure depositories and positioned as long-term portfolio holdings.

Emotions are central to how those shifts are playing out. Forty-three percent of investors believe emotional investing will hurt their performance this year, even as nearly 1 in 8 admit that fear of missing out regularly affects their decisions. Among Gen Z, 17% say FOMO frequently drives their choices. It's the pattern where watching others pile into a trade can nudge investors to chase momentum late in the cycle.

The information fire hose is also shaping behavior. Eighteen percent of investors say "doomscrolling" — repeatedly refreshing bad news — has already pushed them into at least one panic-driven investment decision.

The numbers are higher for younger cohorts, with 21% of millennials and 23% of Gen Z investors saying they have made a rushed move because of what they saw in their feeds.

That constant drip of headlines is taking a toll. Half of all investors check their portfolios at least once a day, and 51% report experiencing investment-related stress at least monthly. For Gen Z, 61% say they feel investment stress, and more than a third experience it on a daily or weekly basis.

In response, many are stepping back. The report found that 45% of investors have taken a "market break," temporarily stepping away from their portfolios to protect their mental health. Fourteen percent are using stress-management or mental-health tools specifically because of investment anxiety, a number that rises to 17% among Gen Z and millennials.

For investors who still want to stay in the market but dial down the swings, that's where the recent gold interest overlaps.

Some are choosing to keep their equity and bond exposure in traditional accounts, while carving out an allocation for physical metals through Preserve Gold, which focuses on transparent pricing, zero-fee buybacks for metals bought through the firm.

Image: Shutterstock