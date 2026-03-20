Warren Buffett's Teenage Savings Outpaced What Many Adults Have Today. Here's How Much Money He Had Already As A Teen

Warren Buffett is often seen as one of the richest investors in the world, but his story didn't start with billions. It started with small, scrappy side hustles that most kids wouldn't even think about.

By his late teens, Buffett had already built up about $5,000 across multiple hustles and investments. Adjusted for inflation, that's roughly $76,000 today, a level of savings that many adults still struggle to reach.

Early Hustles Built The Foundation

Buffett's early success didn't come from one big idea. It came from doing lots of small things to make money, over and over, and putting that money back to work.

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As a child, he sold gum and Coca-Cola door to door, quickly realizing that some products simply had better margins. According to Alice Schroeder's 2008 biography, “The Snowball: Warren Buffett and the Business of Life,” he refused to break up packs of gum, saying, “We don't break up packs of gum — I mean, I've got my principles.”

By his early teens, he had turned a paper route into something much bigger. He optimized his routes, woke up early, and added extra income streams by selling magazine subscriptions and calendars. By age 15, he had earned $2,000, which he didn't spend.

Instead, according to the biography, he invested $1,200 into a 40-acre farm, setting up a profit-sharing arrangement that generated income without requiring his daily involvement.

He also experimented constantly. He sold used golf balls, ran a stamp business, and even tried a car-polishing service, which he eventually dropped because “it involved manual labor and turned out to be too damn much work.”

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One of his more unusual strategies involved collecting discarded betting tickets at a horse track. “They'd think that if your horse came in second or third, you didn't get paid,” Buffett said in the biography. He and a friend would search for overlooked winning tickets and cash them in.

The idea that stood out most came at 17, when he bought a pinball machine for $25 and placed it in a barber shop, splitting profits. After early success, he reinvested and expanded to several machines across town.

A Very Different Financial Reality Today

Buffett's early savings look even more impressive when compared to current financial trends.

Today, just 47% of Americans say they could cover a $1,000 emergency expense with available cash or funds, according to a recent Bankrate survey. At the same time, 29% report having more credit card debt than emergency savings, while only 44% have more savings than debt.

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Many are struggling to make progress. About 58% of Americans say they have the same amount of emergency savings or less than they did a year ago.

Financial priorities are also split. Around 31% say building savings and paying down debt are equally important, while 29% prioritize savings and 21% focus on debt.

That shows a bigger issue: trying to fix everything at once usually makes things move slower.

Buffett's story shows something simple but important: starting early, even with small amounts, adds up a lot over time.

He didn't rely on a single breakthrough. He tested ideas, dropped what didn't work, and reinvested what did. That mindset, built before adulthood, gave him a massive head start.

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