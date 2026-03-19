They Approached A Tattoo Parlor To Install A Vending Machine. Months Later, The Results Sparked A Debate About What Passive Income Really Means

A simple vending machine placed inside a tattoo shop has turned into an unexpected case study in what people call passive income and what it actually takes to make it work.

The setup was straightforward. One person approached a local tattoo shop, noticed customers sitting in a waiting area for one to two hours, and pitched the owner a 15% revenue split. The owner agreed. Seven months later, the machine is bringing in about $300 to $340 a month.

Why The Setup Worked

At first, the results were modest. “Month 1 was slow like $140 total,” the person wrote on Reddit’s r/passive_income recently. But by month four, the numbers stabilized. “By month 4 I was clearing $310, $340 consistently.” The workload stayed minimal. They had to restock every 10 days, which took them around 25 mins.

Don't Miss:

On the surface, it looks like a typical vending machine play. But the real driver wasn't snacks or drinks, it was something more specific.

“The aftercare products have like 60%, 70% margin, which helps a lot,” the person said. That detail caught the attention of many commenters, who pointed out that most tattoo shops don't actually sell aftercare products at all.

Several people shared similar experiences. “I've been to at least a dozen tattoo shops in several states and none had the aftercare products,” one commenter said. Another added, “I always had to go to a drugstore afterwards.”

Industry insiders explained why the gap exists. Tattoo artists are usually independent contractors focused on doing tattoos, not selling retail products. “They’re not interested in selling you a $30 tub of Aquaphor that only costs $20 at the CVS down the road,” one commenter with experience in the field said. “They're interested in selling you your next $300 tattoo.”

That gap created a simple opportunity: offer something people need immediately, right where they need it.

Trending: Skip the Regrets: The Essential Retirement Tips Experts Wish Everyone Knew Earlier.

The Passive Income Debate

While many praised the idea, the discussion quickly shifted to whether this kind of income is truly passive.

Some argued it qualifies. “One to two hours of easy work a month is about as passive as it gets,” one commenter wrote. Others pushed back, saying it still requires ongoing effort.

“This isn't passive or hands off, at all,” another commenter said, even while acknowledging it's a solid setup.

The reality seems to sit somewhere in between. The machine doesn't require daily attention, but it does require consistent restocking, occasional maintenance, and coordination with the shop.

More analytical commenters also pointed out that scaling could change the equation. If someone runs multiple machines across different locations, travel time and upkeep could reduce the effective hourly earnings.

See Also: Don't risk buyer's remorse — ask these critical questions every homebuyer should know.

Still, most agreed the idea itself was the real value. Customers are sitting for long periods, often bored, and in some cases, need specific products immediately after their appointment.

Others framed it as spotting a hidden demand. The success came from identifying something people already needed and making it available at the exact moment they were ready to buy.

For those looking to explore passive income opportunities beyond vending machines, platforms like Arrived make it possible to invest in income-producing properties with lower upfront effort. Just like spotting a gap in a tattoo shop, identifying overlooked real estate opportunities can generate steady cash flow — without needing to manage every detail yourself.

Read Next: Thinking about ETFs? See what investment risks you should be aware of before you buy.

Image: Shutterstock