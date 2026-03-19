Mark Cuban Says 'Call Me A Dreamer,' But Healthcare Prices Could Drop If Hospitals Show Real Costs Instead Of Charging $20 For A Single Aspirin

A hospital can charge $20 for a single aspirin and still call it standard pricing. That's not really about the pill. It's about how the bill gets built.

"So call me a dreamer," billionaire Cost Plus Drugs co-founder Mark Cuban wrote in a January 2025 Blog Maverick post. He then laid out why he thinks healthcare costs could come down if pricing was stripped back to what things actually cost.

Transparency that actually changes prices

Cuban didn't argue for posting more prices. In his view, that's already happening and it misses the point.

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"I'm not talking about publishing the price of procedures and care like Cost Plus Drugs does with meds or that hospitals provide on their websites," he wrote. "That won't work because everyone bundles and upcodes and plays games in order to extract as much revenue from whoever is paying as possible."

What he wants instead is a full breakdown of care at cost. "We need to publish the Bill of Materials, at cost, for every thing that is used when providing care," Cuban continued in the blog.

That includes everything directly tied to treatment. Supplies, doctors, nurses, therapists. Not bundled together, not averaged out, not padded along the way. He also made clear that overhead like buildings, equipment, and administrative costs should be separated rather than baked into each charge.

"Instead of providers including their gross margins in the pricing for consumables and direct costs, which creates a lot of distortions, like $20 aspirins, just have the provider show their margins," he wrote.

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When real costs are visible, competition follows

Once those numbers are out in the open, Cuban wrote that comparison becomes straightforward.

"It's really easy to compare the costs that hospitals pay for consumables, doctors, nurses, therapists," he wrote. "Those are efficient markets for pricing. You can make a phone call and get real costs."

At that point, the difference between providers comes down to markup, which is exactly what he wants exposed.

"Reducing the variance between providers to the markups they choose to charge makes the market far more efficient and competitive," Cuban wrote.

He made a similar case for contracts, which he said are overly complex. "Healthcare contracts with big providers are COMPLICATED," he wrote, adding that publishing them would push the system toward simpler, more understandable pricing.

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Cutting the hidden costs behind the system

Cuban also focused on the cost of moving money through healthcare.

"The cost of administering and managing payments is astounding," he wrote, pointing to estimates that 20% to 30% of spending goes toward that process.

Much of that, he wrote, comes from the ongoing back-and-forth between insurers, providers, and patients. Add in fraud and overbilling, and the total cost climbs even higher.

His alternative leans toward cash pay, where providers can avoid much of that overhead. He wrote that many already offer lower pricing for cash because it cuts out the cost of collections and claims.

Step back, and Cuban's argument isn't about one surprising charge. It's about what happens when pricing is no longer hidden behind layers of bundled costs and markup.

It's a simple idea on paper. Show the real cost. Show the markup. Let the rest follow.

For people trying to navigate high medical costs or protect their finances from unexpected healthcare expenses, working with a finance advisor can help you plan ahead, budget effectively, and understand how to make the most of your insurance and savings.

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