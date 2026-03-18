J.P. Morgan Says Gen Z Is 'At Risk' — The Same Investors Planning To Pile Into Markets In 2026 Are Getting Their Tips From 'Financial Influencers'

Younger investors are more bullish than ever, but J.P. Morgan says many of them are doing it in a way that puts them at risk.

In a survey of 1,000 U.K. retail investors, J.P. Morgan Personal Investing found Gen Z and millennials are the most bullish cohort heading into this year, with large shares planning to invest more than they typically do.

But a significant slice of those younger investors now say they get ideas from "finfluencers" — what J.P. Morgan calls financial influencers — along with social media and online forums like Reddit, rather than from traditional research or professional advice.

That's a shift the bank warns can leave them exposed to bad information, high‑risk bets and even scams.

The concern isn't that young people are sitting out the market, it's the opposite. J.P. Morgan's survey shows confidence is rising across the board, and it's highest among younger investors.

The 2026 Bull Run — Driven by Youth

Two‑thirds of those polled expect positive returns in 2026, up from 58% last year. The youngest traders who are leading the charge:

Gen Z (18-27): The most optimistic group, motivated by a belief in the global economy and the artificial intelligence boom.





The most optimistic group, motivated by a belief in the global economy and the artificial intelligence boom. Millennials (28-43): This generation closely follows Gen Z, with 45% planning to invest more than their usual amount this year.





This generation closely follows Gen Z, with 45% planning to invest more than their usual amount this year. Gen X (44-59): Passive income from dividends appeals more to Gen X investors than it does to millennials.

Overall appetite for "medium risk" has jumped to 44% compared to 38% last year.

The ‘Finfluencer' Danger Zone

J.P. Morgan's concern isn't the amount being invested but where the advice is coming from.

While older generations stick to traditional advisers and financial news, Gen Z is bypassing professional guidance in favor of social media and online forums, financial influencers and high-volatility assets like crypto and gold.

"Engaging with online sources can be a useful way of building background knowledge, but always make sure that you're getting your information from a reputable source," said Claire Exley, head of financial advice and guidance at J.P. Morgan Personal Investing.

One way younger investors can lower the odds of getting burned is by separating where they get ideas from where they actually hold cash and place trades. Instead of acting directly on whatever is trending in their feeds, they can use a regulated brokerage app with built‑in research, and tools for managing uninvested cash.

​

Regulators Step In

The U.K.'s Financial Conduct Authority has already begun a crackdown on influencers, leading to arrests and the removal of misleading social media posts.

While many online creators are well-intentioned, the lack of regulation can lead to "bad decisions or even being scammed," J.P. Morgan said.

As 2026 progresses, the market may see an influx of investment from younger generations. J.P. Morgan warns that if these investors continue to prioritize social media hype over professional analysis, they are at risk of losses.

Image: Shutterstock