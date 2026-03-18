Only 4.2% of Homeowners Have Used Their Home Equity to Pay Off Debt — 1 in 3 Don't Even Know What They Have

While many homeowners are overwhelmed by high-interest debt, most are ignoring — or unaware of — the most powerful financial tool available to them.

In a survey of 1,250 homeowners nationwide by mortgage company AmeriSave, just 4.2% of respondents reported using a home equity line of credit or a home equity loan to consolidate debt.

The Knowledge Gap

Even so, nearly 1 in 4 homeowners say that home equity could be a valuable debt-management tool. For many, the wealth built up in their property remains a "black box," even as they struggle to manage monthly obligations.

Mounting Debt Stress

The hesitation to tap into equity comes at time when financial anxiety is reaching a breaking point.

According to the survey:

Regional and Generational Divides

The survey also uncovered a geographical split in how debt is managed.

Homeowners in blue states were 1.7 times more likely to report being "stressed but managing," while those in red states were twice as likely to feel overwhelmed by debt a few times per month, particularly during financial emergencies.

Generational habits are shifting as well. Gen Z and millennials are now four times more likely than older generations to turn to social media influencers for debt management advice. While these platforms offer quick tips, provide personalized guidance.

The Path Forward

For the 45.5% of homeowners who aim to be completely debt-free in 2026, the path to financial health could be debt consolidation with a home equity loan.

A lender like Rocket Mortgage can walk through the numbers before they commit. Rocket's home equity loan lets borrowers tap up to 90% of their home's value.

The process starts with a quick online questionnaire and homeowners can see their options before they decide how much to consolidate.

For someone juggling multiple high-interest balances, that kind of home equity loan can turn scattered payments into a single, predictable line item.

Image: Shutterstock