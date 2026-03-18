Kevin Bacon, Who Lost Most Of His Fortune To Bernie Madoff, Disguised Himself To Blend In. 'Nobody Said, 'I Love You.' I Had To Wait In Line'

A Day As A Regular Person

He went all in on the idea, working with a special effects makeup artist to create a prosthetic look with fake teeth, a different nose and glasses. Then he headed to a busy Los Angeles shopping center to see if anyone would recognize him.

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At first, the experiment worked. "Nobody recognized me," he told Vanity Fair in 2024. But what followed wasn't what he expected.

Instead of enjoying anonymity, he felt ignored. "People were kind of pushing past me, not being nice. Nobody said, ‘I love you.' I had to wait in line to, I don't know, buy a f***ing coffee or whatever," he said. "I was like, This sucks. I want to go back to being famous."

The experience gave him a quick reality check. What sounded appealing in theory ended up feeling frustrating in practice.

Still Moving Forward After Madoff Losses

Bacon has also spoken openly about a very different kind of reality check: losing a significant portion of his wealth in Madoff's Ponzi scheme. The actor said the experience "sucked," and that he and Sedgwick had a large share of their money tied up in the fraudulent investments.

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But he said they didn't let it define them. "If it seems too good to be true, then it's too good to be true," Bacon said in an interview with Esquire last year, adding that the experience made them "more careful" with money, but "not jaded."

He compared the emotional toll to pushing through pain during a tough workout, something difficult but manageable. After the initial shock and anger, the couple shifted their focus.

"We woke up the next day and said, ‘What do we got? We love each other. We love our children. We're healthy. No one took away our ability to make a living,'" he said. "So we got back to work."

After experiencing such a loss, consulting a qualified financial advisor can help investors understand risks and manage their portfolios more effectively — something services like AdviserMatch make easy by connecting individuals with vetted professionals.

Career, Perspective And Hollywood Reality

Even after decades in the industry, Bacon said he's still driven and grateful to take on different roles, including recent projects like the horror film "MaXXXine" and the action-comedy "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F."

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Bacon has also been critical of the industry itself, calling it "hierarchical bullshit" and pointing to the focus on status, salaries and competition. He said he prefers collaboration and support among actors instead.

Despite setbacks, including major financial losses, Bacon's outlook remains grounded. He continues to focus on the work, his family and the ability to keep moving forward.

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