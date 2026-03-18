'Completely Untrue. Totally Insane,' OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Rebuffs ChatGPT's Water Use Claims — Urges Move 'Very Quickly' To Nuclear, Wind Or Solar

Claims that ChatGPT consumes large amounts of water do not reflect how modern data centers operate, according to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

"This is completely untrue," Altman said last month at the India AI Impact Summit. "Totally insane. No connection to reality."

Questions about electricity demand are more relevant as AI expands, he said. Earlier data centers relied on evaporative cooling to manage server heat, he added, but many modern facilities have moved away from the method.

"We need to move toward nuclear, or wind, and solar very quickly," he said.

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Comparing Human And AI Energy

Altman discussed how people compare energy use between humans and AI.

"It also takes a lot of energy to train a human," he said at the summit. "It takes, like, 20 years of life and all of the food you eat during that time before you get smart."

A more direct comparison examines the energy required for an AI system to answer a question after training, Altman said. Human knowledge reflects evolution and learning across roughly 100 billion people, he said.

On that basis, he said AI may already approach human energy efficiency for individual queries.

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AI Growth Raises Resource Questions

A typical query consumes about 0.34 watt-hours of electricity, Altman said in a June blog post. OpenAI has previously published estimates on the electricity required to run ChatGPT.

He wrote that the amount is roughly comparable to a few seconds of electricity used by an oven.

Most of the increase is expected to come from power generation supplying electricity to AI infrastructure.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Energy recently announced an approximately $1.9 billion funding opportunity to accelerate upgrades to the nation's power grid as electricity demand rises.

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The funding is intended to help meet rising electricity demand while strengthening grid infrastructure.

"AI is placing new demands on water supplies, but many of the tools needed to address the challenge already exist," Xylem CEO Matthew Pine said.

As AI drives a surge in electricity demand, it's also pushing more attention toward the companies behind energy infrastructure and generation — a trend some investors are tracking on platforms like Public as the AI buildout expands beyond just software.

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