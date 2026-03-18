Goldman Sachs Raised the US Recession Probability to 25% — Here's What the Iran War and Rising Oil Prices Mean for Your Job Security

Goldman Sachs has lifted its 12-month U.S. recession probability to 25%, but the headline number only captures part of the shift underway.

The bigger issue is what is driving it.

A cooling labor market is now colliding with the external shock from the war in Iran, pushing oil prices higher and complicating the Federal Reserve's path forward at the same time.

The labor data, on its own, already points to slower momentum. February payrolls showed a loss of 92,000 jobs, while Goldman's estimate of underlying job creation has slipped to barely positive levels, according to Fortune. That is just enough to keep up with population growth, but not enough to signal a healthy expansion.

The unemployment rate has moved up to 4.44%, according to the Federal Reserve, and is expected to rise toward 4.6% later this year. That is not a recession signal by itself.

Goldman economists have been explicit that oil is the primary transmission channel into the U.S. economy, with Brent crude now expected to average around $98 per barrel in the near term, roughly 40% above last year's levels. In a more severe disruption scenario tied to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, prices could briefly move above $110.

What matters is not just the level of oil prices, but how persistent the move is.

Goldman's rule of thumb is that a sustained 10% increase in oil adds about 0.2 percentage point to inflation and trims economic growth by roughly 0.1 percentage point. At the same time, tighter financial conditions are starting to layer on top of that pressure. Even modest tightening can weigh on growth over the following year.

The risk, according to both Goldman and Federal Reserve research, is that these forces do not operate in isolation.

When higher oil prices and elevated geopolitical risk hit at the same time, the drag on hiring and business investment can be larger than usual. Consumer confidence can also weaken, even if only temporarily, adding another layer of pressure to discretionary spending.

And the impact is not limited to energy.

Supply concerns tied to the conflict have extended to areas like fertilizer and industrial inputs, which feed into food prices and manufacturing costs. That broadens the inflation impulse beyond gasoline and utilities.

This is where the outlook becomes more complicated for policymakers.

Goldman now expects inflation, as measured by the Fed's preferred PCE index, to end the year around 2.9%, well above the central bank's 2% target, according to Fortune. Core inflation is projected at roughly 2.4%. At the same time, growth is expected to slow, with fourth-quarter GDP forecasts trimmed.

That mix leaves the Federal Reserve in a constrained position. A weaker labor market would normally argue for earlier rate cuts. But higher inflation driven by energy and supply-side pressures makes it harder to ease policy without risking another inflation cycle.

Goldman has already pushed back its expected timeline for rate cuts to September and December.

For households, that likely means borrowing costs stay elevated for longer than expected. For businesses, it raises the hurdle for new investment and hiring decisions. And for workers, it shifts the focus to how companies respond.

In most slowdowns, the first adjustment is a pullback in hiring. If pressure builds, that can transition into layoffs, particularly in sectors tied to discretionary spending like retail, hospitality and travel.

For anyone whose income, portfolio and debt load are closely linked, having a clearer view of how a downturn would flow through their finances can make it easier to adjust early. That is the kind of scenario analysis many financial advisors run as part of a basic financial plan.

So far, broader financial conditions have only tightened modestly, and there are still offsets in the system.

The U.S. economy is less dependent on oil than in past decades, and equity markets have not seen a sharp enough decline to create a meaningful negative wealth effect. Productivity gains in areas like technology and manufacturing are also helping firms absorb some of the cost pressure.

Even so, the direction of travel is clear.

Goldman's 25% recession probability still implies the U.S. avoids a downturn more often than not. But the balance of risks has shifted, with oil, geopolitics and monetary policy now reinforcing each other rather than offsetting.

For households, that makes this less about predicting a recession and more about managing through a period of tighter conditions. That means paying closer attention to job stability, limiting exposure to high-interest debt and maintaining a financial buffer.

Because even if a recession does not materialize, the environment is already becoming less forgiving.

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