Artificial intelligence startup xAI is undergoing a major reset after problems in its early hiring process, Elon Musk said.

"Many talented people over the past few years were declined an offer or even an interview at xAI. My apologies," Musk wrote on X last week. "Baris Akis and I are going through the company interview history and reaching back out to promising candidates."

Akis, a talent strategist who has recruited engineers across several of Musk's companies, is helping lead the hiring review. Several members of the original team at xAI have already left as the company restructures and reassesses its hiring process.

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Why The Hiring Reset Matters

Musk's comments highlight how aggressively AI companies are competing for talent. Engineers and researchers with experience building large AI systems remain in short supply as companies race to develop new models and infrastructure.

Revisiting past hiring decisions may help the company recover candidates who were overlooked during the startup's early recruiting push.

As companies race to refine their AI capabilities, startups like Rad AI are focused on using data-driven intelligence to help organizations create more effective, measurable content — highlighting how competition in the space is pushing both hiring and product development to evolve quickly.

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Signs Of A Broader Rebuild

The restructuring appears to extend beyond hiring. Musk last week suggested the company is undergoing a deeper rebuild, writing that "xAI was not built right first time around, so is being rebuilt from the foundations up. Same thing happened with Tesla."

Former xAI engineer Sulaiman Ghori has said the company is overhauling parts of its technical infrastructure. "The company is rebuilding its core production APIs," he said on "The Relentless" podcast in January, adding that "xAI is working far ahead."

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Where xAI May Be Headed

Musk launched xAI in 2023 to compete with leading AI firms developing large language models and AI infrastructure. The company's Grok models represent its primary effort to challenge systems from OpenAI and Anthropic.

Despite early setbacks in structure and talent acquisition, the ongoing rebuild includes hiring corrections, leadership additions from high-impact AI projects, and technical infrastructure overhauls that could help xAI accelerate progress.

Musk told employees during an all-hands meeting that the company expects to catch up to rivals in key areas such as coding by mid-2026 before pulling ahead in the years that follow, TechCrunch reported.

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