Most U.S. CEOs intend to put serious money into AI this year, according to KPMG.

About 79% of CEOs in a recent KPMG survey said they intended to commit at least 5% of capital expenditure to AI, including to upskill employees, accelerate innovation and integrate the technology into their workflows.

The findings come despite concerns that growing AI spending is not yielding tangible returns.

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One quarter of CEOs believed there is an AI investment bubble, but do not see it affecting their approach, according to KPMG. This position appears to be rooted in confidence in the technology’s long-term promise, according to KPMG. About 77% of CEOs said GenAI has been overhyped over the past year but will defy expectations over the next decade, according to KPMG.

"CEOs don't view AI investments as discretionary; they are required investments," KPMG U.S. CEO Timothy J. Walsh said, adding that true value will lie in discovering new business models and workflows that disrupt industries.

As corporate AI investment grows, some companies are turning to tools like Rad AI, which helps teams use data-driven insights to create and optimize AI content — moving beyond hype toward practical, measurable results.

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Despite fears that AI will erode jobs, only 9% of CEOs expect to cut jobs this year because of the technology, according to KPMG. Meanwhile, 55% said they expect to increase hiring because of AI, while 36% said they did not expect any changes to their workforce.

However, the race to adopt AI has put the threat of cyberattacks front of mind for company chiefs, KPMG found. At least 80% of CEOs are worried about data leaks from AI agents and AI-assisted malware and phishing attacks. Nearly 70% of CEOs have increased investment in cybersecurity as a result, KPMG said.

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