A Quarter Of Americans Admit They Want To Invest But Don't Know How — Here's The First Move Pros Tell Nervous Beginners To Make

More than 1 in 4 U.S. adults say 2026 is the year they finally get off the sidelines and into the stock market, or at least want to.

In a CivicScience survey issued late January, 26% of Americans 18 and over say they either plan to start investing within the next six to 12 months or would like to start but don't know how, excluding workplace plans like a 401(k).

It's a snapshot of a large group that sees investing as the next logical step but hasn't yet found a clear way to begin.

That wave is being powered by younger adults. CivicScience finds that 42% of Gen Z respondents ages 18 to 29 say they're ready to start investing this year.

Many are already researching on their phones, turning to search engines and social media rather than to banks or financial news sites when they want information about financial products.

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Once the account is open, making a small, automatic transfer each month is a common next move. A recurring contribution, even at a low dollar amount, builds the habit of paying yourself first and reduces the pressure to pick the ‘right' moment to start. That's essentially dollar‑cost averaging; putting the same amount into the market on a schedule, rather than trying to time every high and low.

Investors can buy and sell stocks and ETFs without commissions, start with just a few dollars using fractional shares and manage everything in a single app.

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