The One-Hour Rule — Here's How Your First Hour Of Work Each Day Can Buy Your Freedom

With 7 out of 10 Americans living paycheck to paycheck, personal finance expert David Bach is issuing a wake-up call: The "automatic economy" is either building your wealth or dismantling it.

In a recent appearance on the "Mel Robbins Podcast," the best-selling author of "The Automatic Millionaire" shared details about his one-hour strategy that he said can provide financial freedom for anyone — regardless of their income level.

The Math of the One-Hour Rule

Bach's premise is simple: You must pay yourself the first hour of your income every day.

"Most people are literally walking around with a no-plan plan,'" Bach said. "Their paycheck comes in and goes right out the freaking door."

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For the average worker, one hour of daily pay equates to about 14% of their income. Bach recommends automating this contribution into a pre-tax retirement account, such as a 401(k) or a Roth IRA. By doing so, investors "skip the IRS" legally, allowing the full amount to compound tax-free.

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The Power Of The ‘Target-Dated' Strategy

For those overwhelmed by investment choices, Bach points to a specific vehicle — the target-dated mutual fund. These professionally managed funds allocate your assets based on your projected retirement year — taking higher risks while you are young and shifting toward conservative stability as you age.

"I am willing to bet my life on it that your Fidelity plan has what's called a target-dated fund in it," Bach said.

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Avoiding the $300,000 Mistake

Bach warned of a "rigged" system that often resets a worker's progress during job transitions. A common pitfall occurs when employees roll over a 401(k) into a new employer’s plan. Often, the new plan defaults to a 3% contribution rate – far below the recommended 14%.

This oversight can cost the average worker more than $300,000 in potential retirement savings. Bach's advice is to "rip the Band-Aid off." He argues that while a 10% pay cut feels daunting, most people adjust their lifestyle within three months and never look back.

Beyond the 401(k)

For gig workers or those without employer-sponsored plans, Bach suggested opening a Roth IRA and scheduling an automatic debit from a checking account to occur after a paycheck arrives.

"You don't get rich in days — you get rich in decades," Bach said. "It's never too late unless you give up."

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