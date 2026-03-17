Artificial intelligence is beginning to reshape parts of the labor market, Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook said.

The technology may displace workers before creating new jobs, she said last month at the 42nd annual National Association for Business Economics Economic Policy Conference in Washington, D.C.

"This outcome could cause hardship for many workers and their families," she said.

Early Signs Of AI Shifting Hiring

Cook said early evidence of the transition is already appearing in labor data. "Evidence that the transition has commenced has emerged, even if it is too soon to see the effects in the aggregate," she said.

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Cook pointed to declining demand for labor in some occupations, including coding, where AI systems now perform tasks once done by entry-level programmers.

As companies rethink how work gets done in the AI era, startups like Rad AI are using data-driven intelligence to help businesses create and optimize content more efficiently — a shift that reflects the broader workplace transformation policymakers are now warning about.

Creative Destruction Meets Modern AI

Cook also discussed AI's influence on business investment at the conference.

Companies are investing heavily in AI infrastructure such as data centers and advanced chips even as interest rates remain elevated compared with much of the past 20 years, she said.

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According to Cook, that surge in spending is contributing to strong aggregate demand and could influence how economists estimate long-term interest rates. "To recall, the neutral rate is a long-run concept that articulates the equilibrium level of interest rates that is noninflationary and consistent with maximum employment," she said.

Cook said the wave of AI investment may suggest the neutral rate currently sits higher than it did before the pandemic.

She also referred to "creative destruction," the term popularized by economist Joseph Schumpeter that links innovation to economic growth and job disruption.

Fragile Job Market Adds Pressure

Other remarks at the conference addressed labor-market conditions.

Federal Reserve Governor Chris Waller said last month at the NABE conference that revised data suggests U.S. payroll employment may have declined last year.

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"Accounting for those upcoming revisions, it seems clear that payroll employment in the U.S. probably fell in 2025, only the third year that has happened, unrelated to a recession, since 1945," Waller said.

He pointed to immigration trends affecting labor-force growth. Waller said lower net immigration slowed the pace of workforce expansion, even as the labor force grew by 2.9 million people last year while payroll gains were much smaller.

Addressing current hiring conditions, he said the labor market has drawn attention for its combination of low hiring and low layoffs, where fewer layoffs can make weak hiring appear less serious.

"Even so, I continue to believe that close to zero net job creation over 2025 indicates a weak and fragile job market," Waller said.

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