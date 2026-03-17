How These Investors Earned $10.5M In Real Estate Without Owning A Single Property

For decades, the path to real estate wealth required a massive down payment, a mortgage and enough cash reserves to deal with the typical issues that come with property ownership.

But a new generation of investors is proving that you don't need to hold a deed to reap the rewards of the real estate market.

Investors on the Arrived platform earned $10.5 million in dividends last year—all without ever picking up a paintbrush or screening a tenant, according to the 2025 Arrived Year in Review.

The Rise of Fractional Ownership

The secret behind these multimillion-dollar payouts is fractional real estate. By moving the investment process online, platforms like Arrived allow people to buy shares of rental properties rather than the entire building.

In 2025, the model reached a tipping point. The platform surpassed $170 million in total property value and maintained an occupancy rate of over 96%. For the everyday investor, this meant consistent, passive income. Arrived distributed $3.3 million in the fourth quarter—the strongest period of the year.

Where the Money Is Coming From

The $10.5 million payout was a diversified collection of real estate assets:

More Than Just a Dividend Check

Transparency and liquidity—two things historically missing from real estate—increased in 2025.

"Our mission is rooted in transparency, investor trust and financial inclusion," Arrived co-founder and CEO Ryan Frazier said. "We believe real estate is one of the most powerful tools for building long-term wealth — and we're here to make that opportunity available to more people than ever before."

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