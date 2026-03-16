Over 40% of Americans Admit They'll Carry Credit Card Debt For the Rest of Their Lives — Here's the Math on What 24% Interest Costs You Over Time

Forty-two percent of Americans now believe they will carry credit card debt for the rest of their lives.

Gloomy outlook aside, that is a reflection of how hard it is to escape balances when rates hover near 24% and budgets are already tight. For borrowers in that position, more are starting to look at ways to replace high‑rate card debt with a lower‑rate personal loan they can actually pay down instead of carrying it indefinitely.

According to a survey issued by WalletHub, total credit card balances in the U.S. are now over $1.3 trillion, and the average person carries roughly $11,000 in card debt. More than 1 in 5 Americans say they are "very stressed" about that debt, and a majority say it feels less like a temporary setback and more like a long‑term burden.

Many also feel the system does not give them many good options, especially when minimum payments barely move the needle.

The engine behind that feeling is the annual percentage rate, or APR. A 24% APR is close to the current average credit card rate, which works out to about 2% interest per month. On an $10,990 balance, that's roughly $220 in interest in the first month alone.

If you only make the minimum payment, which many issuers set around 2% to 3% of the balance, most of that initial payment goes to interest, not principal. Pay $250, and about $220 covers interest while only $30 reduces what you owe. With that pattern, it can take decades to become debt‑free, and any new charges push the finish line further away.

To see how the math plays out, consider three versions of that $10,990 balance at 24% APR:

Only covering interest.

Monthly interest: about $220.

Pay $220 every month and the balance never falls.

Over 10 years, you would pay roughly $26,000 in interest and still owe the same $10,990.

Paying $350 per month.

At $350 a month, about $220 goes to interest at the start and $130 to principal.

At that pace, it would take around 4.5 to 5 years to pay the card off.

Total interest paid would be in the ballpark of $9,000–$10,000, almost another full card balance on top of what you borrowed.

Dropping the rate first, then paying $350.

That's why many borrowers in this situation start by seeing whether they qualify for a lower fixed rate through a lender marketplace rather than guessing bank by bank.

Platforms like AmONE match borrowers with multiple vetted lenders at once, showing personalized loan options so they can see in real numbers what swapping 24% for a lower rate would do to their payment and total interest before they decide.

The opportunity cost is just as important as the interest bill itself. The roughly $220 in monthly interest on that hypothetical card is money that could be going toward savings or investing instead. If that $220 were invested each month in a low‑cost index fund earning a 7% average annual return, the balance could grow to about $38,000 over 10 years and more than $110,000 over 20.

Staying in high‑rate debt doesn't just cost you today, it crowds out future wealth you never get the chance to build.

Escaping high‑interest card debt usually takes two steps; lowering the rate and locking in a payment plan that actually pays the balance down. For some, that means tightening the budget and aggressively targeting the highest‑APR card. For others, especially those juggling several cards at once, a consolidation loan with a fixed rate and term can make the path out clearer.

The challenge is that it's hard to know where to start. Applying to multiple lenders one by one can mean repeated credit checks and a confusing mix of offers. That's the gap AmONE is built to fill.

With one short form, AmONE's matching tool lets borrowers compare personalized consolidation and payoff loan offers from multiple lenders side by side without a hard credit pull upfront.

In practice, that means a household with several cards at 24% can see whether they qualify for a single fixed‑rate loan with a lower APR and a predictable payment—and how much interest that change could save over three to five years compared with doing nothing.

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