Open social media today and you see doom and gloom everywhere — AI is about to wipe out every job, and there's little hope left for human workers. But billionaire Ken Griffin says much of that panic is just a narrative to justify raising the billions needed to keep the expensive, cash-burning AI race going.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in January, the founder and CEO of hedge fund Citadel said that data center spending in the U.S. is projected to reach a whopping $500 billion this year alone, and companies have to justify this spending.

"You’re not going to generate this kind of spend unless you’re going to make a promise you’re going to profoundly change the world," he said. "How else are you going to get people to write $500 billion of checks just this year alone? There needs to be a level of like AI is your savior, almost."

‘Not One Involved Generative AI'

Griffin said the AI boom is driving a broader shift across corporate America, with budget authority increasingly moving to chief technology officers as companies commit to higher spending on digitization beyond just AI. He said large language models are powerful and impressive tools, but remain far from being deployed at scale across companies.

"I was in China about a year and a half ago with a group of prominent global executives and they were all talking about how AI was changing their business," Griffin said at the WEF. "And I said, ‘Let's go around the table and let's each share a story as to how we're using AI to make our business better.' I heard five or six great stories. Not one involved generative AI."

‘All Garbage'

Griffin said at the WEF that large language models can improve productivity in areas such as software development and call centers. However, he thinks that in many white-collar roles, the output can seem polished at first glance but lacks "substance" upon closer review.

"I was with one of my colleagues who runs our commodities business and he handed report that we generated with an AI engine," Griffin said. "The first few sentences, like wow that’s really insightful and then you go down below that and it’s all garbage."

Image: Imagn