Over the weekend, X introduced an experimental feature that lets users filter their timeline by topic.

"If you'd like to see less politics or crypto, just select all except those ones," Elon Musk said, describing the new tool.

Users can choose categories such as Politics, Sports, Business, Technology, Entertainment or Crypto instead of scrolling through a blended feed, according to X.

For many, the impact was immediate. One early tester who switched to Sports said his feed quickly filled with Michael Jordan content, calling it an upgrade from his usual feed. "Creators have to be clear about what their niche is," another user wrote, adding that content would be delivered to those who filter for that topic.

The feature resets after about 20 minutes and is currently available only on iOS, X said.

Why The Crypto Filter Matters

Investors and traders may see the Crypto filter as more than a small feature change.

X has become a central platform for crypto discussion, where founders, analysts and traders react to price moves in real time. But that conversation often sits alongside political debates and viral content on the main timeline.

For crypto investors, that control could matter. Digital asset markets move quickly, and much of the price reaction unfolds directly on X. A feed that concentrates those posts in one place may make it easier to follow developments without interruption.

What It Could Mean For Engagement

Audience size is harder to pin down. Depending on the tracker, monthly active users range from about 400 million to more than 560 million worldwide. Usage tends to spike during major news events.

If users spend more time in specific categories, advertisers may find it easier to reach defined audiences. Someone actively browsing a Crypto or Business feed is likely more valuable to those advertisers than someone casually scrolling the main timeline.

Musk recently described the filter as an "early access" feature and said users should expect it to improve rapidly. That suggests the company views it as a longer-term engagement experiment rather than a finished product. For investors, the experiment offers insight into how X plans to balance engagement, personalization and revenue.

Where X May Be Headed

The new filter feature suggests X is reworking how its feed operates. Instead of relying on a single algorithmic timeline, the company said it is testing topic-based sections that let users focus on specific interests. The shift could make it easier for niche communities to follow fast-moving information.

Some users believe it may also reshape content distribution. "Engagement bait should lose some reach too," one wrote. "If users are filtering by topic, generic posts with no clear category just don't have anywhere to go."

Image: Shutterstock