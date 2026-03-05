Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management CEO Ross Gerber reacted to reported layoffs at Riot Games recently, posting on X, “Bad time for computer programmers.” He added, “Pull your kids from coding class… Like learning Latin at this point. Put your kids on Claud/chat asap.”

AI Is Reshaping Software Jobs

Gerber's point is simple: basic coding skills may no longer offer the same career security they once did. As AI tools grow more powerful, he believes “run of the mill programmers are in trouble.”

Gerber agreed that higher-level roles may survive, saying “AI engineers etc.” will still be valuable. But he doubled down on his warning about mid-level and junior developers.

The engineer went further. “Mid and junior level SWEs are done for,” he said. “I can do what would have taken 10 people 6 months in a few hours now. Other white collar will follow.”

That view matches what some leaders inside major AI labs are saying publicly.

“For me personally, it has been 100% for two+ months now, I don't even make small edits by hand,” head of Anthtropic’s Claude Code Boris Cherny recently said on X. “I shipped 22 PRs yesterday and 27 the day before, each one 100% written by Claude.” Company-wide, Anthropic says between 70% and 90% of its code is now AI-generated.

Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has recently predicted the industry could be six to 12 months away from AI handling most software engineering tasks from start to finish.

From Coding To Prompting

Gerber's comments also fit into a broader debate about how work is changing.

AI tools don't eliminate jobs entirely but change what the job looks like. Instead of typing out every line of code, developers now review, edit and guide AI systems. That makes higher-level thinking more important than syntax.

Gerber has also argued that AI tools are currently underpriced. “It will not be $20 a month to use AI models for long… we’d all pay more and they know it,” he wrote in a post on X recently. “People/businesses will pay much more for these tools over time.”

Still, the core question remains: If AI can write most of the code, what happens to the traditional entry-level path into software development?

In Gerber’s view, teaching kids to code today is already outdated. Whether that prediction proves right may depend on how quickly AI moves from assistant to replacement.

Image: Shutterstock