A $100,000 salary stretches far differently depending on location. In Laredo, Texas it translates to about $89,864 in real purchasing power, while in cities like San Francisco and Oakland it falls to roughly $62,371.

A $100,000 salary still sounds like a financial milestone. But depending on where you live, it may no longer go nearly as far as people expect.



A study issued by ConsumerAffairs analyzed tax rates across the 100 largest U.S. cities, calculated the take-home pay on a $100,000 salary, and then adjusted that figure using regional price parities to reflect local costs.

The result is a divide that runs almost entirely along geographic lines. For households, the gap between headline salary and actual spending power has become a planning question as much as a cost-of-living issue.

If you want to stretch your $100,000 salary the furthest, Laredo, Texas tops the list. After federal taxes and no state or local income tax, a $100,000 salary there translates to $89,864 in real purchasing power.

Four of the next five cities are also in Texas. The state’s combination of zero income tax and comparatively loose housing regulations which allowed developers to build at scale following the pandemic homebuying surge keeps costs low enough that the same gross salary goes meaningfully further than in most of the country.

“Gross salary is what most people focus on but what really matters is purchasing power, what's left after taxes plus local prices,” said Sebastian Fidilio, a New York accountant and founder of sebCFO, in the ConsumerAffairs report. “It’s not what you make, it’s what you keep that matters."

At the other end, San Francisco and Oakland bottom out at $62,371 in adjusted purchasing power, more than $27,000 less than Laredo on the same gross salary. New York City lands just above them, weighed down by both high living costs and the compounding effect of steep state and local income taxes.

In all 10 cities at the bottom of the list, a $100,000 salary adjusts to less than $66,000 in real value.

The U.S. median household income was $83,730 in 2024, according to Census Bureau data, meaning a $100,000 earner in San Francisco has less real purchasing power than the national median household.

For people in that position, earning more than the median on paper while feeling squeezed by rent, and taxes can be overwhelming. One response has been to delay big life milestones; another has been to look for ways to make investing more accessible so at least some dollars are compounding in the background.

California cities dominate the bottom 10, hit by high state income taxes on top of already elevated housing and living costs. The other cities near the bottom carry high state income taxes but no local income tax, still enough to erode purchasing power significantly. Texas cities dominate the top, with no state income tax and housing markets that have absorbed demand more effectively than coastal metros.

$100,000 Salary: Adjusted Post-Tax Salary by City

ConsumerAffairs study of the 100 largest U.S. cities. Top 10 and bottom 10 are shown.

