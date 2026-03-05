Quick Summary

Kevin O'Leary once doubted a $29 cat DNA test on "Shark Tank," but his investment in Basepaws later became one of his most profitable deals, returning an estimated 20 to 35 times his money.

Kevin O'Leary has heard thousands of pitches, but even by "Shark Tank" standards, a cat‑DNA Q‑tip was a hard sell.

In a virtual appearance, he recounted how Anna Skaya, a biological scientist, walked onto the set with a product called Basepaws, offering at‑home genetic tests for cats at $29 a kit. O’Leary pushed back on air, pointing out that you could buy a new cat for a few dollars and questioning why anyone would pay several times that for a swab.

What changed the conversation, he said, was Skaya's estimate of the market that roughly 110 million Americans own cats.

Zoetis disclosed spending $93 million in cash on acquisitions that quarter, and Basepaws was the only takeover it named in its earnings report, suggesting the final price tag sat well north of the public shorthand.

O'Leary describes it as his best "Shark Tank" investment in percentage terms, a small check that paid for "so many" of his other mistakes.

In his telling, the prize wasn't the mail‑in DNA kit itself, it was the dataset Skaya built in the process. Zoetis was effectively buying a proprietary map of feline genetics it could use to refine drugs and pet foods.

For regular investors watching from the outside, it is tempting to treat the story as a one‑off lottery ticket. O'Leary is a celebrity with access to televised deal flow and a portfolio built across dozens of private companies. Most people will never see that pipeline.

What they do have, though, is a growing menu of ways to put smaller amounts of capital to work—in public markets, workplace plans, side businesses and, in some cases, higher‑risk bets on private deals or crowdfunding platforms.

The Basepaws deal is also a reminder that outsized winners often look uncomfortable at the time. O'Leary says none of the other sharks wanted to back a business built around swabbing cats. Early sales were modest—about $200,000 at the time of the pitch, according to Insider—and it took the next 18 months to scale revenue into the low single‑digit millions.

For individual investors, the lesson is that a portfolio can sometimes benefit from a few measured, high‑risk positions.

Instead of waiting to accumulate a large lump sum, investors can start with smaller recurring contributions, spread them across diversified holdings and still have the flexibility to back a handful of higher‑risk ideas if their plan and risk tolerance allow.

