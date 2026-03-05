If your dog barks during a Zoom interview, you might survive. If your WiFi barks, you might not.

That's the message from "Shark Tank" investor Kevin O'Leary, who warned job seekers in an Instagram clip that a glitchy internet connection can instantly sink their chances.

In the caption accompanying the video, O'Leary wrote, "In a hybrid world, your internet connection tells me everything."

He continued, "If your audio cuts out, your video freezes, or you don't care enough to fix it… you're telling me you're not serious about business. That résumé goes straight in the garbage."

In the video itself, he delivered the core message even more directly.

The message is blunt. In a remote-first hiring environment, your bandwidth is part of your brand. A glitch-free connection isn't optional. It's baseline professionalism.

O'Leary has long emphasized rigor and preparation in the hiring process. Short job stints raise eyebrows. Sloppy interview tech raises more. In his view, if you can't manage a stable internet connection, it signals a lack of seriousness — not bad luck, not infrastructure, but poor preparation.

Why Some Agree

Supporters of O'Leary's stance argue that in today's work landscape, stable internet is the bare minimum. A virtual interview is essentially a formal business meeting. Treat it that way.

"Keep a backup internet option available at your end. So, keep your hotspot running on your phone," one tech recruiter wrote on X. In a competitive job market, tiny technical details can become tiebreakers. To many hiring managers, a frozen screen looks like a missed cue.

Why Others Push Back

Critics counter that not every dropped connection reflects carelessness. Broadband access varies widely. Outages happen without warning. Infrastructure fails. And for many, these problems are out of their hands.

In rural parts of the U.S. and around the world, reliable broadband is still a luxury. In some regions, power and internet interruptions are common — not a sign of apathy, but a reality of geography and economics.

Another X user pushed back on judging professionalism by setup quality:

"I've seen people build real income with cracked screens and slow WiFi. Meanwhile others with MacBooks and perfect setups are still ‘researching.' It's not resources. It's resolve."

The Broadband Divide

Data from the Federal Communications Commission shows millions of Americans still lack reliable broadband access, particularly in rural and low-income communities. That means a virtual interview can be an uneven test of skill — if it penalizes connectivity that's out of the applicant's control.

This digital divide highlights a tension at the heart of modern hiring. On one hand, employers want efficiency and preparedness. On the other, access to the tools that signal professionalism isn't evenly distributed.

The Practical Takeaway

O'Leary's message boils down to preparation: treat a virtual interview like a live boardroom moment. Check the lighting. Check the sound. Check the connection — twice.

But there's also a larger takeaway for companies: judging talent solely by connection quality can unintentionally exclude capable applicants who simply lack infrastructure.

In O'Leary's world, a spinning loading wheel is not a minor inconvenience.

It's a red flag.

And now every job seeker knows it.

Image: Imagn