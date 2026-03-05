Quick Summary

The income needed to reach the top 10% ranges from about $198,000 in West Virginia to nearly $387,000 in Massachusetts—and about $635,000 in Washington, D.C., according to DataPulse Research.

Being rich is relative. In West Virginia, a household income just under $200,000 puts you in the top 10% of earners in the state. In Massachusetts, you need nearly double that. And in Washington, D.C., an outlier by almost any measure, the threshold sits at roughly $635,000 a year.

An analysis issued by data studio DataPulse Research crunched gross household income data from the U.S. Census Bureau across all 50 states and Washington D.C. to find exactly where that line falls.

The income needed to crack the top 10% ranges from $198,000 to nearly $387,000, depending on where you live.

The pattern tracks geography closely. Five states, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, and Washington, all require more than $325,000. Massachusetts leads the country at $386,800. West Virginia sits at the other end at $198,000.

Washington D.C. is in a category of its own. Its $635,000 threshold is driven by the concentration of high-paying jobs in government, law, and policy. Industries clustered there push incomes far above what any state sees.

But the income threshold alone doesn’t tell the whole story. A dollar earned in Arkansas buys more than a dollar earned in California, and that gap matters when you’re trying to understand what rich actually feels like on the ground.

DataPulse Research compared the top 10% income thresholds against state-level cost of living data from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis and found that some high-income states are also high-cost states, meaning the threshold to be rich is steep, and so is the price of everything else.

States like Vermont, Minnesota, and Delaware offer what the researchers describe as some of the best value for high earners where incomes above $270,000 pair with costs below the national average. Among the 16 states where top earners clear $270,000 and prices run below the U.S. average, those dollars stretch further than in California, Hawaii, or New York.

The gap between the top 10% and the middle class is also worth noting. In every state, making it into the top tier means earning at least double what the median household earns. But in New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts, the gap is even wider, a middle-income household in those states would need to roughly triple its earnings to reach the top 10%.

For households that are closer to the middle than the top, the focus is likely making the most of what they already earn. That can mean dialing in a savings rate, choosing which goals to prioritize and deciding how much risk to take in markets that have already pushed wealth higher at the top.

The earnings divide has been building for decades. Since 1970, upper-income households have seen their earnings grow 78%, compared with 60% for middle-income households and 55% for low-income households, according to Pew Research Center data cited in the DataPulse Research report. The richest 1% in the U.S. gained nearly 1,000 times more wealth than the poorest 20% over the past 35 years, according to Oxfam data cited by Newsweek.

At the national level, a household needed to earn about $210,000 or hold $1.8 million in net worth to rank among the wealthiest 10% in 2024, up from $170,000 in 2020, before the pandemic-era inflation spike. About 12.2 million U.S. households qualified under that definition in 2024, with Gen X making up 57% of them and Boomers 12%. Millennials and Gen Z combined accounted for 31%.

Top 10% Income Threshold by State

Data from DataPulse Research, based on U.S. Census Bureau 2023 American Community Survey.

Image: Shutterstock