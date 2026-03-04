As artificial intelligence advances rapidly, concerns that it could replace white-collar jobs are growing louder.

Moody's Analytics Chief Economist Mark Zandi warned in a post on X last month that the U.S. labor market is on shaky ground. He said the impact of AI on jobs is approaching and could soon begin to show up in the data. Zandi thinks investor optimism after last month's upbeat jobs report may be misplaced since most of the hiring came from a single sector.

"The job market remains fragile and highly vulnerable," he said. "Nearly all of the job growth in January and over the past year has been in healthcare. Indeed, over the past year, without the job gains in healthcare, the economy would have lost a bunch of jobs. And this is before artificial intelligence has meaningfully impacted productivity growth and thus jobs, which feels dead ahead."

The U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs in January, double the 65,000 increase expected by the market, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

‘Soak In' The Job Gains

Zandi said that once downward revisions from the BLS are factored in, the U.S. has seen no job growth since last April.

"Indeed, over the past year, without the job gains in healthcare, the economy would have lost a bunch of jobs," he wrote on X. "So, soak in the January job gains, I suspect there won't be many more months with job gains like this in 2026."

U.S. employers added just 181,000 jobs last year, according to the BLS, indicating a sharp downward revision from the previous estimate of 584,000 jobs.

Image: Shutterstock