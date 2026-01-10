Sam Altman Says In 9 Years, College Grads Will Have 'Super Well-Paid, Super Interesting Job' In Space —Yet We're Stuck Doing 'Really Boring' Work

If you're graduating college in 2035, your first job might come with zero meetings, zero cubicles, and a window view of Saturn's rings. At least, that's what OpenAI CEO Sam Altman thinks is possible.

In an August interview with video journalist Cleo Abram on her "Huge If True" science-and-tech YouTube series, Altman laid out a vision of the future that makes today's workplace feel like a beige spreadsheet in comparison. Abram opened the segment with a thought experiment: "2035, we're graduating from college, you and me," she said, referencing predictions that half of all entry-level white-collar jobs could be wiped out by AI within five years.

Altman didn't flinch. Instead, he leaned in.

"If they still go to college at all," he said, "[they] could very well be like leaving on a mission to explore the solar system on a spaceship in some kind of completely new exciting, super well-paid, super interesting job and feeling so bad for you and I that like we had to do this kind of like really boring old kind of work. And everything is just better."

He wasn't joking. Altman believes the next decade of AI won't just reshape industries—it'll invent entirely new ones. And he pointed to his own job as proof. "I have a job that nobody would have thought we could have a decade ago," he said.

Altman's optimism was aimed squarely at younger workers. "If I were 22 right now and graduating college, I would feel like the luckiest kid in all of history," he said. "There's never been a more amazing time to go create something totally new, to go invent something, to start a company, whatever it is."

In fact, thanks to AI tools, he said the era of the one-person billion-dollar company isn't hypothetical anymore. "I think it is probably possible now to start a company that is a one-person company that will go on to be worth like more than a billion dollars," he said. "And more importantly than that, deliver an amazing product and service to the world."

And for those who don't want to wait until 2035 to bet on the future, there are already ways to get in on the next wave of innovation.

Still, not everyone will benefit equally. "Some classes of jobs will totally go away," Altman said. "And young people are the best at adapting to this. I'm more worried about what it means, not for the 22-year-old, but for the 62-year-old that doesn't want to retrain or reskill or whatever the politicians call it."

The change, he said, is coming faster than most people are ready for. "Ten years forward will be even much harder, much more different," Altman added. "If you compound the current rate of change for ten more years, it's probably something we can't even… time travel trips."

So the next time you complain about your inbox, remember: the class of 2035 might be busy doing something a lot more exciting. And they might feel sorry for us—stuck doing "really boring old kind of work" back on Earth.

