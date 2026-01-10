AI Is Now Able To Extract Value From Trash While Tariffs And Environmental Pressures Mount. 'We Shouldn't Expect People To Do That'

AI is stepping into one of the dirtiest jobs in the recycling business: sorting through trash to find what’s actually worth something. And with tariffs, environmental laws, and labor shortages piling on, the timing couldn't be better.

AI-Powered Systems Are Revolutionizing Recycling

At facilities like Murphy Road Recycling in Connecticut, AI-powered machines are helping sort up to 60 tons of curbside recycling an hour. Instead of humans standing over conveyor belts pulling out cans and bottles, cameras, sensors and air jets do the heavy lifting.

“Quite frankly, as a society, we shouldn’t expect people to do that,” Virginia’s Southeastern Public Service Authority executive director Dennis Bagley told The Wall Street Journal recently. “We’ve got too much technology.”

These systems use artificial intelligence to scan trash in real-time, identify recyclable materials, and sort them using precision-guided air bursts. The technology, developed by companies like U.K.-based Greyparrot and Colorado-based AMP Sortation, is helping facilities create cleaner, more valuable bales of recyclables that can be sold to manufacturers.

“There really is value in a lot of recyclables and garbage,” AMP founder and Chief Technology Officer Matanya Horowitz told the Journal. “The problem has been that the cost of pulling those materials out is similar to or greater than the actual value of those materials.”

That equation is now changing.

Policy And Market Shifts Push Waste Into The Spotlight

President Donald Trump‘s 50% tariff on aluminum has sparked a surge in demand for domestic scrap metal. Meanwhile, packaging producers and consumer goods companies are under increasing pressure from extended producer responsibility laws meant to reduce plastic waste.

Companies like Unilever (NYSE:UL) and Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) are now testing a new AI-powered waste intelligence platform called Deepnest, launched by Greyparrot. It gives brands direct access to real-world data on how their packaging performs in the recycling system.

“AI-enabled waste intelligence tools have great potential to provide new visibility into how packaging is actually being sorted and processed,” Unilever’s Global Research and Development Vice President of Deodorants Liz Smith said in Greyparrot’s statement. “Insights like these could critically help to inform future packaging design.”

Deepnest is powered by Greyparrot’s Analyzer camera system, already analyzing over 40 billion waste items annually in more than 20 countries. It helps brands benchmark recycling performance and improve packaging design to keep materials in the value chain longer.

Turning Trash Into Opportunity

The concept of extracting value from overlooked waste streams doesn't stop at plastic and aluminum. Startup EnergyX, backed by General Motors, POSCO, and the U.S. Department of Energy, is using AI and advanced separation technology to recover lithium from brine, a byproduct that was once dismissed as too complex and costly to process.

With early-stage investment opportunities starting at just $1,000, EnergyX is offering a way for everyday individuals to take part in reshaping global supply chains.

“Post-consumption materials are worth billions to our global economy,” Greyparrot co-founder Ambarish Mitra told the Journal. That same mindset is driving innovation across sectors, from household recycling to clean energy extraction.

Image: Shutterstock