Roblox CEO David Baszucki Went From Window Cleaner To $5B Net Worth, Warning Grads To Ignore Advice And 'Trust Your Gut'

Breaking into the job market has become harder for many Gen Z graduates, with early career progress increasingly delayed across the U.S.

That uncertainty mirrors an earlier chapter in the life of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) co-founder and CEO David Baszucki. He recently told Stanford University students that he left college unsure of his direction, spent years in disappointing roles, and later learned to rely less on outside advice and more on his own intuition.

When The Path Wasn't Clear

Baszucki told students that life after college did not unfold the way he expected. After graduating from Stanford in 1985 with degrees in electrical engineering and design, he entered the job market without a clear plan.

"When I went to find a job, I was a little lost," Baszucki said. "Like, it just didn't land in my lap in a way."

One of his earliest work experiences came from a summer spent running a small window-cleaning business with his brother after another student casually suggested the idea. After graduation, direction remained elusive.

Baszucki said the transition from school to working life felt unsettling as he worked to identify a clear next step.

Years That Tested His Confidence

That uncertainty lasted longer than he anticipated. Baszucki said the period was marked by frustration and repeated disappointment.

"There were two or three years of just the absolute worst jobs in the world," he said. "So two years of massive disappointment."

At that point, he relied more on structure than instinct. Baszucki said he built a spreadsheet listing nine possible career paths, each ranked against detailed metrics. Looking back, he said the exercise did not help him gain clarity.

"I can remember having a spreadsheet of nine potential careers and all these metrics," Baszucki said. "It was a really weird way to try to figure out your career."

Letting Intuition Lead The Way

Eventually, Baszucki said he stepped back from overanalyzing and focused on what interested him most. He shifted toward early consumer software and educational technology as personal computers became more common.

That change led to the creation of Knowledge Revolution, an educational software company built around physics simulation tools.

The company sold for $20 million in 1998 without raising outside capital. Even then, Baszucki said things were still uncertain. He expected leadership opportunities to follow the sale and was surprised when they did not, leading to another reassessment.

"A lot of my development has been trying to over time ignore advice I've been given," Baszucki said. "Trust your gut."

Image: Shutterstock