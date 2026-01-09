A hand holding a glowing futuristic "AI" text, representing technology and human being future
January 9, 2026 11:46 AM 2 min read

AI Executives 'Aren't Fully Rounded Humans,' Rockstar Co-Founder Says As He Compares It to 'Mad Cow Disease.' 'AI Is Gonna Eventually Eat Itself.'

by Anthony O'Reilly Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Artificial intelligence will eventually "eat itself" as the internet becomes more populated with content created by large language models and chatbots, according to Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser

"The internet is going to get more and more full of information made by the models, so it's kind of like when we fed cows with cows and got mad cow disease," Houser said on a Nov. 26 appearance on the Virgin Radio UK program "The Chris Evans Breakfast Show." "I think that AI is gonna eventually eat itself."

Don't Miss:

Company executives pushing for widespread AI adoption are "not fully rounded humans," Houser added.

“Some of these people trying to define the future of humanity, creativity, or whatever it is using AI, are not the most humane or creative people," he said. "So they’re sort of saying, ‘We’re better at being human than you are.’ It’s obviously not true.”

Houser's views on AI

Houser appeared on the show to promote his debut novel, "A Better Paradise." In the novel, an AI model becomes "more sentient" than its developers wanted while failing to meet business expectations, according to Houser.

Although the novel is fictional and set in the 2030s, some of its plotlines bear similarities to real-life current events, he said.

See Also: 7 Million Gamers Already Trust Gameflip With Their Digital Assets — Now You Can Own a Stake in the Platform Before the Raise Ends 1/19

"I would've never thought I was that good at predicting the future," he said. "If anything, it should be set nearer to today."

There are some cases where AI can be useful but the technology still has fundamental flaws, according to Houser. 

"I'm slightly obsessed with the fact that when you search the same thing again it doesn't give you the same answer," he said. "And it's wrong a lot of the time but it says it so confidently."

Read Next: 

Image: Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved