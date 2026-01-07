Robert Reich Calls Trump's 'Big Beautiful Bill' A 'Big Ugly Nightmare,' Details How It Will Affect You This Year

Former Labor Secretary Robert Reich is warning that the Republican-backed law, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, could cause serious damage to Americans’ lives starting this year.

In a recent post on X, Reich described the legislation as a “Big Ugly Nightmare” and said voters should remember it ahead of the 2026 midterms.

Cuts To Health Care, Food And Clean Energy

“It’s a big, ugly nightmare that gives tax cuts to the super rich while the rest of us get shafted,” Reich said in the post. He emphasized that much of the bill’s impact will be felt this year.

Reich pointed to the bill’s major cuts to health care, calling them the largest in U.S. history, “kicking about 15 million Americans off their health coverage over the next decade.” Half of them could lose Medicaid, while others would be priced out of Affordable Care Act plans as subsidies expire.

The law also slashes funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. “They are taking food away from about 4 million Americans, including about 1 million children,” Reich said. He warned this will affect not just families but also grocery stores, especially in rural areas, and farmers who depend on SNAP-driven sales. According to Reich, they could lose about $24 billion over the next 10 years.

Reich said these changes will ripple across the economy, with food banks under pressure and small farms at risk of shutting down. “As with health care,” he said, “food stamps are good for the entire economy, supporting nearly 400,000 jobs.

Energy costs are expected to go up too. Reich said the bill “gives massive handouts to big oil, while cutting clean energy investments.” One casualty is the nearly finished Revolution Wind project, which was expected to power 350,000 homes in Rhode Island and Connecticut. The project has now been halted.

“Within 10 years, the average household will be spending an extra $170 a year on energy,” Reich added, blaming the shift away from renewables.

Surveillance And Policing Expansion

Reich also raised alarm about $170 billion in new funding for immigration enforcement, saying the bill “turns America into a police state.”

“It funds detention centers run by private prison corporations, hires more masked ICE agents, and bankrolls the completion of [President Donald] Trump‘s border wall,” Reich said. He also warned of a growing surveillance network that includes license plate readers, spy towers and drones.

Reich closed with a warning to voters. “When November 2026 comes, remember who’s responsible for making all of our lives worse,” he said.

