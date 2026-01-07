Should Medical School Be Free? If You Ask Mark Cuban, The Answer Is Yes. At $10B Annually, 'Med School Could Be Free'

Mark Cuban is making the case that medical school in the U.S. should be tuition-free. His reasoning is simple: the high cost of education is driving future doctors into debt and limiting their choices.

“There are 100k students in med school each year,” the billionaire entrepreneur wrote in a July post on Bluesky. “Room and board is about 100k per year. For [$]10b a year, med school could be free.”

Cuban Sees Free Med School As A Smart Investment

Cuban believes that eliminating tuition would give students more freedom to pursue the specialties they're passionate about instead of choosing based on income potential.

“We would see a wholesale change in the profession, career paths and the cost of care,” he said. “It would change the economics for every financial decision doctors [make].” In his view, the ripple effects could include better access to care, a stronger primary care workforce and a shift away from the current profit-driven system.

This isn’t the first time he’s floated the idea. In 2024, he suggested the government could fund free medical school for under $2.5 billion a year, using a smaller estimate of students and costs. He's also said private companies might be willing to help fund students' education in exchange for future employment, especially as technology continues to transform health care.

His latest comments came just as the Senate passed a bill in July that has since been signed into law, capping loans at $200,000–far below the real cost of med school. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, the median cost for the class of 2026 is $297,745 at public schools and $408,150 at private ones.

Critics warn that tighter loan caps could push students toward expensive private loans or deter low-income and first-generation students from applying at all. The risk, some say, is worsening the country's existing doctor shortage, especially in rural and underserved areas.

Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS), who earned his medical degree in 1987 when tuition was a fraction of today’s cost, wasn't sympathetic. “Anyone who is paying more than $100,000 to go to school is making a huge mistake,” he told Politico.

Others in the medical field share Cuban's concerns about the state of the system. That includes the world's richest woman, and an heir to the Walmart fortune, Alice Walton. In July, she opened the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine in Bentonville, Arkansas, with a focus on preventive care and whole-person health.

Walton is covering tuition for the first five graduating classes. “I wanted to create a school that really gives doctors the ability to focus on how to keep their patients healthy,” Walton told Time. The school blends science and traditional medicine with the arts and humanities, and requires students to do community service and take nutrition and culinary classes.

The hope is that AWSOM becomes a model for other schools. “Our health care system is broken,” Walton told Time. "Health care is the most inequitable. A lot of that is because we don't have doctors and health-care providers who look like a lot of people."

Image: Shutterstock