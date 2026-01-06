Kevin O' Leary Says If He Woke Up Broke And Had To Make $10K In 30 Days, There's 'One Thing' He'd Do…And 'It's The Best Side Hustle There is'

If Kevin O'Leary woke up broke tomorrow, he wouldn't panic, pout, or panic-buy a lottery ticket. He'd do what millions of people are already trying to do every day—turn their phone into a paycheck. Because in a world where everyone's trying to become a content creator, monetize their Facebook page, or figure out what exactly "engagement" means, O'Leary says there's a better, faster way to make real money.

In a post shared to X on Dec. 30, the "Shark Tank" investor made it crystal clear: "If I woke up with zero dollars and had to make $10,000 in 30 days, I'd do one thing: sell customer acquisition with social media." Alongside the post, he dropped a short video spelling it out. "Just with your phone—if you know how to edit video and you know how to post it on social media, you can acquire customers," he said. The offer? Walk into a business and say: pay me $100 for every customer I bring you. Then start filming.

Don't Miss:

The AI Marketing Platform Backed by Insiders from Google, Meta, and Amazon — Invest at $0.85/Share

Warren Buffett once said, "If you don't find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Here’s how you can earn passive income with just $10, starting today.

"You'd be amazed at how many business owners have no idea how to use social media," he said in the clip. "And if you've grown up with a phone in your hand, you do." He called it "the number one source of income when you're really looking for something to make money," adding flatly, "It's the best side hustle there is."

That's coming from a guy whose side hustle is evaluating side hustles. But the appeal here is obvious—there's low overhead, high demand, and zero need for startup capital. If you can cut a clip, throw on some music, and post something that gets people in the door, you've got a marketable skill. A lot of people are trying to "build a brand" or become influencers. O'Leary's saying: skip the followers, and focus on results.

Trending: An EA Co-Founder Shapes This VC Backed Marketplace—Now You Can Invest in Gaming's Next Big Platform

And if content isn't your thing? No worries. Here are other creative ways to earn money each month—without needing a ring light or viral dance moves:

Fractional real estate investing: You don't need to buy a whole house to become a property investor. Many people are earning passive income by owning small shares of rental homes—collecting a slice of the rent without lifting a hammer.





Startup investing: Everyone wants to say they got in on the ground floor. Amazon, Tesla, and Netflix all started somewhere. Putting even a small amount into an early-stage business could pay off big—if you choose wisely.





Digital products: From budgeting templates and workout plans to resume kits and planners, creating and selling digital downloads has become one of the easiest low-cost ways to build recurring income. Design it once, sell it endlessly.

See Also: These five entrepreneurs are worth $223 billion – they all believe in one platform that offers a 7-9% target yield with monthly dividends

Print-on-demand merch: If you've got a catchy phrase or fun design, you can sell mugs, shirts, and tote bags without stocking a single item. The platform handles fulfillment, you pocket the difference.





Freelance services: Know how to polish a résumé, design a logo, or write a killer product description? Offer that skill as a freelance service and charge per project.





AI-powered tools: You don't need to code—just learn how to use AI tools to build things people need. From writing blog content to generating eBooks or creating small websites, it's all about working smarter, not harder.





O'Leary's advice boils down to one idea: in today's economy, your phone is more than a distraction—it's leverage. Whether you're filming, freelancing, or flipping assets, the best side hustle isn't about being flashy. It's about solving a problem someone's willing to pay for.

And if you're not sure what your $100 skill is? Start by asking yourself what people already come to you for—then find a way to charge for that.

Read Next: Forget Flipping Houses—This Fund Lets You Invest in Home Equity Like Wall Street Does

Image: Shutterstock