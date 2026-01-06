Elon Musk's Mom, 77, Says She Has 'To Sleep In The Garage' When Visiting His $50K Tiny Texas Home — Even Though He's Richest Man Alive

Elon Musk is the richest man alive, with a net worth that ended 2025 at around $726 billion. But when his mother comes to visit, there's no guest house. No luxury suite. Not even a proper bed. She sleeps on the floor. Or in the garage.

Maye Musk, 77, has long been her son's biggest fan—publicly calling him "Genius Boy" and supporting him through every wild venture from Zip2 to Mars. But during visits to his home near SpaceX's Starbase in Boca Chica, Texas, she keeps it simple.

In a 2023 post on X, she wrote, "Many memories of sleeping on mattresses or blankets on the floor, on couches, or a bed in the garage." She added, "We adapt. It's still better than sleeping on the ground in the Kalahari Desert with lions or hyenas nearby, which I did as a child."

That line wasn't a complaint. It was a shrug. This is the Musk family way.

The floor, the couch, or the garage isn't just an odd anecdote—it's standard protocol. In a 2022 interview with The Times of London, Maye explained it clearly: "I have to sleep in the garage. You can't have a fancy house near a rocket site." When asked whether Elon cared about material comforts, she replied, "No, not at all in that sense."

And she's not exaggerating. Since 2021, Musk has made his primary home a 375-square-foot prefabricated unit near the launch site—reportedly worth about $50,000. It's close to work. It's functional. It fits his philosophy.

That philosophy dates back to 2020, when Musk publicly declared, "Will own no house" and said he'd be selling "almost all physical possessions." He meant it. The mansions were sold. The footprint shrank. And when family shows up? They adapt.

In a 2025 post on X, Musk explained his relationship to wealth in the plainest terms: "My Tesla and SpaceX shares, which are almost all my ‘wealth,' only go up in value as a function of how much useful product those companies produce and service." His money moves when rockets fly or Teslas ship. Otherwise, it's theory.

But that doesn't make the optics less jarring. Most billionaires set their mothers up in palatial suites or buy them homes with wings named after them. Musk's mom? She brings her own blanket and crashes in the garage.

Maye doesn't seem to mind. For her, proximity to her son matters more than thread count. Comfort is optional. Support is non-negotiable.

This isn't a story about extravagance. It's a story about what you prioritize when you've got everything—and choose almost nothing. The richest man in the world isn't offering his mother luxury. He's offering her a front-row seat to the launchpad, and a mattress on the floor beside it.

And in the Musk household, that's exactly enough.

